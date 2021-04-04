Photos: East End Rescues Looking for Furever Homes in April

Lil Mama is a sweet girl who found herself at a local municipal shelter after living in poor conditions with an owner who didn't treat her right. SASF recently rescued her, knowing they would be able to find her an amazing, loving family! She's about 5 years old and is looking for a calm, quiet home. Lauren DeFoto

Suzanna is 1 year young. She came to SASF as a momma cat and is now ready to be loved by the perfect furever family. Lauren DeFoto

Viv is a 2-year-old English Foxhound–Pit Bull Terrier Mix at SASF. She is a fun-loving girl who enjoys running and playing in a fenced in yard. She can be weary of new people initially, but after only a short time, she is in your lap giving you kisses. Lauren DeFoto

Twilight and Whitefoot are 6-month-old sweet boys looking for their furever homes. They love to run and play in a big playpen. They spend most of their time chewing on their toys and hanging out at SASF. Lauren DeFoto

Eustace is 10-year-old Pit Bull–Terrier Mix and one of the most endearing older gentlemen at SASF. He would prefer a calm and quiet home where he can be the true couch potato he is. He's a social dog who plays well with females and could potentially be with mellow males, as well. Lauren DeFoto

Tiny is a sassy little 6-year-old lady ready for the next chapter of her life after SASF. She can be very charming and sweet, and she loves to burrow under blankets for her afternoon nap. She would prefer to be a princess that can hog all the human attention. Lauren DeFoto

Meet Miss Gomay, a beautiful 6-year-old Alaskan malamute at SASF. She has had a few litters of puppies and is very nurturing. She would love to be the only one in your life, no other dogs or young children. Lauren DeFoto

Lola is a beautiful little bunny found by SASF as a stray locally. She is a bit shy at first but very sweet once she warms up to you. She enjoys all sorts of fresh vegetables especially parsley. Lola Bunny would enjoy a quiet home and someone who will go the extra mile to give her a nice life. Lauren DeFoto

Shug is the cutest, stockiest and chunkiest boy weighing in a little over fifty pounds. Shug was transferred to SASF from a local overcrowded shelter and has quickly become a team favorite. He would prefer an adult only, quiet and calm home with a fenced in yard for him to run around in. He enjoys the company of playful female dog friends but may be best as the only dog in the home. Lauren DeFoto

Story is a sweet, playful 2-year-old pup who hails from Georgia. Story is a social butterfly who has lots of energy to burn. He is good with other dogs, and he's eager to make friends. Courtesy ARF

This handsome feline has a lot of personality. Simon, up until recently, was known as the “boss of the kitten room, but he has since been promoted to ARF’s administrative department where he is now the executive assistant to the Adoptions Director. Courtesy ARF

Lakeland is a young, energic, playful pup who came to ARF from Georgia. When asked, ARF staff describe Lakeland as “a great dog,” “wonderful” and someone even describes him as their current “unicorn.” Courtesy ARF

Seeking to help shelters close to home, ARF recently visited the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter and returned with cats of different ages in hopes of finding them forever homes. Beautiful Alli is one of those. She is 1 year old and as sweet as can be, once she warms up to you. In just her short time at the adoption center, she is already coming out of her shell and starting to enjoy the attention. Courtesy ARF

Asher and Pepper are a GSAR's dynamic brother and sister duo, 1-year-old labs who are very affectionate and have great temperaments. They need to be the only dogs in the home and nowhere near cats. Courtesy GSAR

Honey is a very smart and fun dog! She’s 2-year-old and likes to be busy and active at GSAR. She adores her humans and would do best as your only dog. Courtesy GSAR

Chase is GSAR's miracle dog! He’s a 1-year, 40-pund tripod. Despite a rough start to life, Chase still loves humans and is such a good boy. He loves nothing more than being with people, and he gets along so well with dog friends. Courtesy GSARv