Photos: East End Rescues Looking for Furever Homes in April

  • Lil Mama is a sweet girl who found herself at a local municipal shelter after living in poor conditions with an owner who didn't treat her right. SASF recently rescued her, knowing they would be able to find her an amazing, loving family! She's about 5 years old and is looking for a calm, quiet home.Lauren DeFoto

  • Suzanna is 1 year young. She came to SASF as a momma cat and is now ready to be loved by the perfect furever family.Lauren DeFoto

  • Viv is a 2-year-old English Foxhound–Pit Bull Terrier Mix at SASF. She is a fun-loving girl who enjoys running and playing in a fenced in yard. She can be weary of new people initially, but after only a short time, she is in your lap giving you kisses.Lauren DeFoto

  • Twilight and Whitefoot are 6-month-old sweet boys looking for their furever homes. They love to run and play in a big playpen. They spend most of their time chewing on their toys and hanging out at SASF.Lauren DeFoto

  • Eustace is 10-year-old Pit Bull–Terrier Mix and one of the most endearing older gentlemen at SASF. He would prefer a calm and quiet home where he can be the true couch potato he is. He's a social dog who plays well with females and could potentially be with mellow males, as well.Lauren DeFoto

  • Tiny is a sassy little 6-year-old lady ready for the next chapter of her life after SASF. She can be very charming and sweet, and she loves to burrow under blankets for her afternoon nap. She would prefer to be a princess that can hog all the human attention.Lauren DeFoto

  • Meet Miss Gomay, a beautiful 6-year-old Alaskan malamute at SASF. She has had a few litters of puppies and is very nurturing. She would love to be the only one in your life, no other dogs or young children. Lauren DeFoto

  • Lola is a beautiful little bunny found by SASF as a stray locally. She is a bit shy at first but very sweet once she warms up to you. She enjoys all sorts of fresh vegetables especially parsley. Lola Bunny would enjoy a quiet home and someone who will go the extra mile to give her a nice life.Lauren DeFoto

  • Shug is the cutest, stockiest and chunkiest boy weighing in a little over fifty pounds. Shug was transferred to SASF from a local overcrowded shelter and has quickly become a team favorite. He would prefer an adult only, quiet and calm home with a fenced in yard for him to run around in. He enjoys the company of playful female dog friends but may be best as the only dog in the home.Lauren DeFoto

  • Story is a sweet, playful 2-year-old pup who hails from Georgia. Story is a social butterfly who has lots of energy to burn. He is good with other dogs, and he's eager to make friends.Courtesy ARF

  • This handsome feline has a lot of personality. Simon, up until recently, was known as the “boss of the kitten room, but he has since been promoted to ARF’s administrative department where he is now the executive assistant to the Adoptions Director.Courtesy ARF

  • Lakeland is a young, energic, playful pup who came to ARF from Georgia. When asked, ARF staff describe Lakeland as “a great dog,” “wonderful” and someone even describes him as their current “unicorn.”Courtesy ARF

  • Seeking to help shelters close to home, ARF recently visited the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter and returned with cats of different ages in hopes of finding them forever homes. Beautiful Alli is one of those. She is 1 year old and as sweet as can be, once she warms up to you. In just her short time at the adoption center, she is already coming out of her shell and starting to enjoy the attention.Courtesy ARF

  • Asher and Pepper are a GSAR's dynamic brother and sister duo, 1-year-old labs who are very affectionate and have great temperaments. They need to be the only dogs in the home and nowhere near cats.Courtesy GSAR

  • Honey is a very smart and fun dog! She’s 2-year-old and likes to be busy and active at GSAR. She adores her humans and would do best as your only dog.Courtesy GSAR

  • Chase is GSAR's miracle dog! He’s a 1-year, 40-pund tripod. Despite a rough start to life, Chase still loves humans and is such a good boy. He loves nothing more than being with people, and he gets along so well with dog friends.Courtesy GSARv

  • Tory and Olivia are 14-week-old sisters at GSAR. They are super smart and playful and love everyone they meet.Courtesy GSAR

Today’s photo gallery highlights three East End nonprofits that go above and beyond to rescue, care for and find forever (or furever) homes for animals. We invite you to visit their websites and social media pages and share their information so that they may find homes for all of their rescues. Thank you to all those who dedicate their time, love and passion to helping those in need.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
SASF relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving “forever homes.” The shelter is a safe haven for all animals. The shelter provides a stepping stone for animals to find loving homes. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training and rehabilitation when necessary. Visit their website at southamptonanimalshelter.com or call 631-728-7387 (PETS) to schedule your visit. Be sure to watch the shelter cats in action with their live Cat Cam!

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons
ARF actively rescues cats and dogs, provides quality care and offers sanctuary until loving homes can be found. ARF’s work with animals, within our community and throughout the organization is guided by three core values: Compassion, integrity and dedication. All adoptions are being conducted by appointment only, and applications can be found online at arfhamptons.org under “View Our Pets” on each animal’s webpage. Call 631-537-0400 to learn more.

Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue
Founded in 2011 by Michelle Neufeld Montak, the mission for GSAR is to rescue as many animals as possible from high-kill shelters and other neglectful situations across the country. Every animal rescued gets spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and they receive any additional necessary medical treatment prior to being adopted out through their very successful foster and adoption program. Contact them at gimmeshelteranimalrescue.org if you are interested in adopting or fostering.

