Photos: Rally Point East’s Manhattan Motorcars Charity Rally

And they’re off! More than 50 exotic and classic cars drove from Manhattan to Rally Point East on Saturday, April 3. The new Westhampton Beach car club worked with Manhattan Motorcars to benefit the St. Mary’s Hospital for Children.

To learn more about Rally Point East, visit rallypointeast.com. To make a donation to St. Mary’s, visit stmaryskids.org.