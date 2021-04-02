Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: April 2–8, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to quite the roster of skillful artists, and their stunning art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Have you checked out all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as Eric Stefanski’s first solo New York exhibition at VSOP Projects?

East End Collected6 Gallery Tour

Saturday, April 3, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Join East End Collected6 curator Paton Miller for an intimate tour of the galleries. This exhibition series draws attention to the large population of artists living in the Hamptons and on the North Fork and reflects Miller’s vision of the East End as an ideal environment for artists to create work.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Eric Stefanski Exhibition

Now through April 11.

VSOP Projects presents I’m F—in Trying, an exhibition of new text paintings by Chicago-based artist Eric Stefanski. Presented in the upstairs gallery, the exhibition finds Stefanski as snarky, self-aware and potty-mouthed as ever. This is the artist’s first solo exhibition with the gallery and his first solo exhibition in New York, consisting of 13 new oil and acrylic paintings.

311 Front Street, Greenport. vsopprojects.com

Photographs Exhibition

Now through April 11.

The Drawing Room presents an exhibition of photographs by three East End artists—Mary Ellen Bartley of Sag Harbor, Adam Bartos of East Hampton and Laurie Lambrecht of Bridgehampton. The three photographers’ distinctive approaches to making pictures share a reverie about place, nature and still life.

55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5016, drawingroom-gallery.com

Unframed Exhibition

Now through May 2.

Unframed presents select works on paper, canvas and wood by regional artists including Patricia Beary, Karen Bell, Ennid Berger, Carolyn Conrad, Lucy Dewitt, Richard Gardner, Ray Germann, Gerry Giliberti, Colin Goldberg, Katherine Liepe-Levinson, Scott McIntire, Robert Mielenhausen, Jim Sabiston, Blair Seagram, Adam Straus, Pamela Waldroup, Marisa S. White and Constance Sloggatt Wolf.

631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Silverbrook Art Glass Works Exhibit

Now through May 22.

On view in the History in the Hall cases is the Suffolk County Historical Society’s entire Silverbrook collection, hand-blown glass art manufactured with centuries-old techniques by the Kreutz brothers of Riverhead.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.