Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: April 23–29, 2021

The East End is home to a plethora of master artists, and their skillful art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Have you checked out all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as Raymie Iadevaia’s The Intangible Forest at Halsey McKay Gallery?

The Intangible Forest Exhibition

Now through Monday, April 26.

Halsey McKay Gallery presents The Intangible Forest, Raymie Iadevaia’s first solo show with the gallery. Iadevaia’s intimately scaled landscapes are densely packed with marks built up into sublime atmospheres with impact that belie their modest size.

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. [email protected], halseymckay.com

Ten Paintings Upstairs Exhibition

Now through May 23.

One of VSOP Projects’ two new exhibitions, Ten Paintings Upstairs is a collection of works by Aviv Benn, B. Chehayeb, Derek Erdman, Jessica Frances Grégoire Lancaster, Isidore McCandlish, Arthur Meirelles, Polly Shindler, Emanuele Tozzoli, Ellen Van Dusen and Caleb Weiss.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

EARTH: Artists as Activists

Now through July 11.

This timely Southampton Arts Center exhibition, curated by Amy Kirwin, features artists who use their talents to focus on conservation and activism, whether through fine art, science, photography, film, music, prose or other forms of artistic expression.

42 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Witness the Manhansett Exhibit

Now through August.

View collector and artist John Pagliaro’s extraordinary collection of artifacts made and used by Shelter Island’s first residents, the Manhansetts. Delve into 11,000 years of Indigenous Shelter Island in Witness the Manhansett, then peruse Pagliaro’s artwork in Shelter Island Historical Society lower level gallery exhibition As Above, So Below.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

What the #*!! Is That? Exhibit

Now on view.

The objects we use to get through an ordinary day have changed tremendously over time, so much so that many everyday items once used at work or at home by your great-grandparents are now virtually unrecognizable. This Suffolk County Historical Society Museum exhibit showcases a selection of the more mysterious, interesting and challenging objects from their collection to baffle, befuddle and bemuse.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

