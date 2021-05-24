Bikers, Get Psyched in Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The PedalShare program, which has already been successful in Southampton, Hampton Bays, Patchogue, and Babylon Village, has spread its wings, or rather its spokes, to Riverhead.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar and Councilman Kenneth Rothwell welcomed the bike-sharing program, which began operations on Monday, May 17, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. The program, made possible through the work of the Alternative Transportation Committee, led by Councilman Rothwell, and managed by Chris Dimon, provides Riverhead residents with the opportunity to rent bikes by the hour, on a daily basis or through a yearly membership.

Bike racks are located at Town Hall, the Riverhead Train Station, and throughout downtown Riverhead, enabling residents the opportunity to travel along the scenic Peconic Riverfront, and visit local restaurants and stores while enjoying the great outdoors.

To find out more, visit townofriverheadny.gov or ridepedalshare.com.