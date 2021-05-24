Billy Porter Does Spring Cleaning, Hamptons Style

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Following his recent appearance on the first live red carpet in New York City in more than a year at the premiere of the third and final season of Pose, Billy Porter returned to his beautiful home in the Hamptons.

One award away from joining the elite EGOT club with Emmy, Tony and Grammy awards under his belt, Porter showed himself on Instagram Stories cleaning his own pool.

He captioned the photo, “De-cluttering and cleaning are my own forms of self-care.”

Naturally, the fierce fashionista was wearing a colorful caftan accessorized with a bold be-jeweled necklace.

As Pose ends, Porter has joined the cast of Disney and Family Sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as the voice of Randall, part of mixed race adoptive parents to 14 year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, who is voiced by actress KeKe Palmer.