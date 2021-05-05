Food Seen: Bridgehampton Dining, Mother’s Day Deals & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Cruising through the Hamptons?

Bridgehampton village has plenty of dining options for your inner foodie to enjoy. Bobby Van’s is open for lunch and dinner for both indoor and heated outdoor dining, along with a socially distanced bar. On top of their already amazing menu, they are offering to-go drinks and “Chef Johnny’s Butcher Shop,” which gives customers the chance to order curbside delivery of their favorite freshly cut steaks, chops, poultry and side dishes to be prepared at home. bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

If you’re looking for a treat to bring to the beach or park picnic, check out World Pie. While they are currently only open for takeout, the pizza still maintains the same fresh and tasty flavor as when served in-house. Along with unique pies prepared with ingredients such as Asian duck, rosemary roasted chicken and spicy beef, they also have appetizing plates like their four cheese turkey meatballs, roasted buffalo cauliflower tacos and veal marsala. worldpiebh.com

Armin and Judy is serving up house-made fresh bakery goods and a short but sweet breakfast and lunch menu. Bakery specialties include cherry cardamom rugelach, salted chocolate rye cookies, and jalapeño cheddar chive scones. Reserve your table to enjoy bites such as cheddar cheese waffles, ruby red grapefruit brûlée and fried chicken! If you can’t make it in for open kitchen hours, no worries, you can still enjoy their café and bar seating from 5–9:30 p.m. arminandjudy.com

Yama-Q has opened its doors up for takeout. The health-oriented Japanese restaurant has a delectable dinner menu available. Other than solid rolls and sashimi, you can look forward to sesame crusted fish wrap, red Thai curry vegetable stir fry and savory desserts like Thai coconut tapioca with mango and strawberry rhubarb crisp. Don’t forget the sake and Sapporo! yamaq.com

Located on the Sag Harbor Turnpike, Estia’s Little Kitchen offers a cozy and homey atmosphere with Mexican favorites. The warm service of the employees compliments their delicious menu options of chilaquiles, pork medallion pastor and cocktail specials of Jamaica, lime and ginger margaritas. They are open for both dine-in and takeout, and they’ve got a hot burrito cart located outside their restaurant. estias.com

This Sunday, May 9, is Mother’s Day, and several local restaurants are offering great meals by which to treat Mom. There’s a three-course brunch at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton which runs from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. for $75, followed by a three-course $95 dinner later that evening. (The Wagyu New York strip steak is on both menus!) There’s also a two-course kid’s menu for $24. nickandtonis.com

Highway Restaurant is offering Mom’s Day dinner to-go! They’ve got a package that serves four–six people for $225, and we hear they are also offering a full, in-house brunch menu that day, too! highwayrestaurant.com

Bridgehampton’s Elaia Estiatorio will be offering guests a special, three-course prix fixe menu. For $85 a person, guests can choose from authentic Greek appetizers, entrees and desserts including psiti feta (sesame seed phyllo-wrapped Greek feta with Greek honey), grilled whole branzino (capers, lemon, Greek olive oil, daily vegetable) and kormos (traditional mosaic butter biscuit). elaiaestiatorio.com

Down the road in Sag Harbor, Lulu Kitchen & Bar will be treating mothers to a complimentary glass of sparkling wine on Mother’s Day. In addition to the regular menu, there will also be the following specials available: 14-day dry-aged duck for two ($120) served with roasted bell peppers, baba ghanoush, muhammara, pickled ramps, cucumber, gem lettuce and grilled flatbread; whole, deep-fried jumbo black bass for two ($96) served with Thai-Mediterranean vinaigrette, chopped cabbage, herb and spring onion salad, almonds and frilled flat bread. lulusagharbor.com

At Gurney’s in Montauk, Scarpetta Beach is offering a $75 prix fixe from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Look for ricotta pancakes among other delectable options, plus that gorgeous ocean view! gurneysresorts.com/montauk

aMano in Mattituck offers Wine Down Wednesday whereby one can nab half-priced bottles of wine with dinner (dine-in only). And on Thursday, it’s Pizza Night, which means half-off pizzas all night long (dine-in only). amanorestaurant.com

Big congratulations are in order for the Golden Pear Café East Hampton location, which celebrates 30 years in business this month! goldenpearcafe.com

Ever wanted to grow your own oysters? South Fork Sea Farmers, a nonprofit dedicated to the health of the local marine environment, has announced the availability of home-growing oyster kits for local homeowners with their own docks, bulkheads or underwater land. For more information, check out their website. southforkseafarmers.org

Did You Know That: East Hampton’s Rowdy Hall has an extensive beer selection, from tap beers highlighting the ESR (Extra Special Rowdy) tap—which features beers that are hard-to-find, eclectic and tasty—to domestic and imported bottled beer.

Fun Food Facts: Fruit Loops are all the same flavor. …Fritos only have three ingredients: Corn, corn oil and salt. …The chimichanga doesn’t originate from Mexico, rather, it was purportedly created in Tucson, Arizona and roughly translates to “whatchamacallit!”

Quote of the Week: “A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.” —Barbara Johnson, author

