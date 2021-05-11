Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Adam Kaufer, Grace & Grit

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A favorite in the Dan’s Taste and North Fork dining circles, Adam Kaufer is chef and co-owner of the Grace & Grit catering company. He returns to Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on Saturday, July 10.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Tomatoes and peaches.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The local farms and far-flung travel.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Elvis, Jacques Pepin and my mother. Burgers with foie gras. ‘Cause who doesn’t love a killer burger?

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Pasta with fresh clams… Yup, love it so much. I just turned my girlfriend’s daughter on to it, so now I get to eat it more!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

“Draw what you see, not what you think you see.” Second only to, “Go very fast in that direction, and if something gets in your way, turn.”

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident.

Forgetting to rent a fryer for fish and chips… Ever fry in a water pan over fire? It’s very exciting!

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Golf and guitar.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Pizza…because pizza.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I’d still be designing something.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Fresh soba noodles in Shizuoka.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

South Carolina always inspires.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“Paul Revere” by Beastie Boys.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Pizza, sushi, ramen, foie, bánh mì, soup dumplings, change order, repeat.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Here’s to you, here’s to me, may we never disagree, but if we do, F— you, here’s to me!

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com. And to learn more about Grace & Grit, visit graceandgritevents.com.