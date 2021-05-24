Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Raul Cruz, Bamboo

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Taste 2021 welcomes Chef Raul Cruz of Bamboo Southampton to its growing roster of masterful East End chefs. He’ll be showcasing his culinary skills at Rosé Soirée on Saturday, July 24.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Fresh seafood and outdoor dining.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Travel experiences and old-time traditions.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Jesus Christ, Santa Claus and Chris Farley from Tommy Boy.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Fresh sashimi with fresh ponzu sauce and rock salt.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Don’t lie.

Share your funniest, most unforgettable or oddest kitchen incident.

My pants caught on fire, and I didn’t realize until I was practically naked.

Who do you most admire in the food and wine world, and why?

Of course, I like David Chang Momofuku and Anthony Bourdain.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

More fresh bamboo dumplings.

What are your hobbies, passions and interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I like fast cars and slow women.

What’s your comfort food, and why?

Slow-roasted beef stew with egg noodles.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I’d probably be President of the United States, or at least of my home owners association.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Habanero pepper on a Rocky Mountain oyster.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

South America—I love Peruvian food.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My children and education.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

We bless the kitchen with the rabbi every year.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

All the great restaurants offering different experiences.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Steak.

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com. And to learn more about Bamboo, visit bamboosouthampton.com.