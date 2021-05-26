Interior Design 101: Home Decorating Tips for a Cozier Bedroom

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With spring blooming into summer, love is in the air. Now might be the perfect time to take a fresh look at how you can cozy up your home’s inner sanctum: The bedroom.

Bedrooms are meant to be restful retreats, a place for recharging and relaxation, says interior decorator Jeanne Campana of Jeanne Campana Design on Long Island.

“Selecting a soft color palette with soothing textures can create a sense of calm,” Campana says. “Throw pillows, comfy knits in neutral tones, rich wood accents and faux-fur throws are all great starting points. An upholstered statement bed with an area rug underneath anchors the space to create a feeling of warmth.”

COLOR AND FABRIC

Colors and fabrics can transform any space and should promote rest and relaxation in a bedroom, while also being energizing for those lazy mornings when you need a little help getting out of your cozy bed.

“Muted and lighter neutral colors, with textural fabrics in subtle patterns, tend to enhance a serene mood and generate relaxation,” says Campana, who advises clients to strive for less contrast and more tonality.

To make your bed more inviting, Campana advises adorning it with soft linens, a luxurious duvet, plenty of pillows and a faux-fur blanket.

“Layering in these soft elements with various textures throughout the space creates a warm and welcoming feel,” she explains.

USE YOUR SPACE

Sitting areas, such as a pair of upholstered armchairs or a loveseat placed at the foot of the bed, blend form with function and are an ideal means to maximize your bedroom’s space.

“The symmetry makes it elegant so it can blend into a variety of styles while still feeling plush and comfy,” Campana says. “Upholstery fabrics like chenille and velvet add an extra touch of softness.”

A chair with a small table and lamp in the corner of a room is also a great opportunity to create a perfect spot to relax in, she adds.

WINDOWS AND FLOORS

Light control and privacy are absolutely essential in a bedroom. During the day, you’ll probably wish to bring in optimal natural light. In the evening, you’ll want to close your window treatments for privacy.

“Drapery panels, with a liner to give them an extra layer of insulation, are the best option for noise and light control,” Campana explains. “These panels are also versatile because they open and close easily and can be added on top of other window treatments such as blinds and shades to create a layered look.”

Prized for their warm colors and textures, hardwood floors should be layered with plush high-pile rugs to add comfort and coziness and give your feet a soft landing in the early morning, notes Campana.

“Rugs can also provide a jumping point to the room’s decor by adding color, texture and pattern to your space,” she says.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

Cozy bedrooms need light, Campana avers. “While natural light is best, various sources of lighting such as soft bedside lamps, candlelight, chandeliers and overhead recessed light with dimmers create a sophisticated, tranquil and intimate atmosphere,” she explains.

This story first appeared in the Long Island Press.