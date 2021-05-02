Jennifer Lopez Shares First Look at ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez has shared the first look at her upcoming romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding.

The Jason Moore-directed film, which also stars Josh Duhamel, is currently filming for a June 29, 2022 release. Lopez tweeted out the first shots of the action-packed romcom.



Lionsgate’s description: Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.