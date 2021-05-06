Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In case you let it slip your mind, Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 9, which means you’re almost out of time to find a gift that’ll wow Mom. Luckily, the Hamptons and North Fork have a multitude of shops, boutiques and the like where you can find something truly special that’ll make her think you’d been on a months-long quest to find the perfect present. In addition to the chocolates, flowers and wines that are always a hit, here are some other last-minute ideas to make Mom feel loved on Mother’s Day.

Summer is right around the corner, and you can’t expect Mom to strut around town in last year’s beach tote, so if you’re in the area of East Hampton, head to Clic to check out the wide selection on offer. Possibly the most charming out of the bunch are the totes by The Jacksons that each feature different phrases on the outside of the bag—such as “Do not disturb,” “Love is love,” “Hola” and “Beach please.” 60 Newton Lane, East Hampton. clic.com

With 2020 being what it was, 2021 is looking like the year of travel, so Mom is likely in need of a fancy new travel organizer. Di Angela Leather Goods & Associates in Greenport has just what she needs with a travel-size organizer on a string, with enough space for I.D. and credit cards, passport and more. It comes in a wide variety of color combos and solids from classic brown or navy to color-block gray/red/black. 140 Main Street, Greenport. diangelaleather.com

Quotes by history’s great thinkers and speakers, lines from classic movies and books, wide and/or and cheeky mantras and more are emblazoned on the vintage signs found at the Topiaire Flower Shop. Find one that will speak to Mom on a personal level, and don’t forget to grab a bouquet of flowers while you’re there. 51 Jobs Lane, Southampton. topiaireflowers.com

If Mom’s dinnerware has been chipped and scraped over the course of many visits with the grandkids, you owe it to her to replace them. Fishers Home Furnishings has whatever you need to match her signature style, but if you really want to impress her, check out ceramics extraordinaire Eve Behar’s Stoneware collection, featuring bowls, plates, 18 carat gold napkin rings and vases to match. 144 Main Street, Sag Harbor. fishershomefurnishings.com

If you’re looking for jewelry in Westhampton Beach, look no further than Garden of Silver. The boutique offers one-of-a-kind rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more by a growing roster of talented local artisans. One designer in particular is Elizabeth Moore, whose recent works in gold are nothing short of fine art. Gifting any of her heart necklaces or celestial earrings would guarantee that you’d move to the top of Mom’s secret favorite child list. 124 Main Street Westhampton Beach. gardenofsilver.com

Whether your mom is a tea or espresso drinker, Sylvester & Co. Modern General has you covered with their SMEG ’50s retro machines. The variable temperature tea kettle boils water quickly, efficiently and precisely, with the ability to choose your temp and maintain it for 20 minutes. It holds seven cups, enough for a not-so-pretend tea party with the kids or grandkids. The espresso machine, on the other hand, is for the grown-ups only. It brews your shots, heats and froths the milk to make any drink your heart desires. 103 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sylvesterandco.com

The East End’s favorite artist, as proven by her annual Dan’s Best of the Best contest wins, Isabelle Haran-Leonardi works out of a studio/gallery in Greenport where she paints awe-inspiring seascapes, landscapes and more. Whether your favorite memory with Mom is a fun day at the beach, a magical walk through the Greenport cherry blossoms or an unforgettable romp through the sunflowers at Pindar Vineyard, Nova Constellatio Gallery has a painting that captures that special moment. 419 Main Street, Greenport. novaconstellatiogallery.com

Stoney Clover Lane in East Hampton has partnered with minnow to create a limited-edition mother-daughter (and son) swimwear collection. The collaboration features swimwear for women and children that draw inspiration from tropical getaways. It features Stoney Clover’s newest gingham print in lavender and watermelon from its recently launched Pastel Picnic collection on minnow’s tie back bikini, smocked one piece and boardies. The swimwear line also includes a custom women’s watermelon gingham smocked one piece and a lavender gingham ruffle sleeve bikini to coordinate with the girls’ and boys’ styles. 83 Main Street, East Hampton. stoneycloverlane.com

From chilly nights at home to the sea breeze at the beach, there’s always a reason to keep a throw handy, and Hildreth’s Home Goods has plenty. The lustrous Bristol throw comes in a variety of colors and is made of a pima cotton-alpaca blend. Likewise, the Pezzo and Celine throws are available in a variety of colors and made with equally luxurious materials. 51 Main Street, Southampton. hildreths.com