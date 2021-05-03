Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for East End Moms

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9 this year and now is the time to find that perfect thoughtful gift or three that will bring smiles to moms across the East End.

Here’s five ideas:

Help Her Relax

Give Mom the gift of pampering with massages at wellness pioneer Barbara Close’s East Hampton-based Naturopathica Healing Arts Center and Spa, where guests can choose from massages based on the principles of natural medicine including Nourish Swedish Massage, Defy Deep Tissue Massage, or the Chill CBD Massage. 74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-329-2525, naturopathica.com

From The Kids

Here to help the little ones draw up that precious homemade card for Mom this year is Amanda Fennell of Southampton, aka The Art Nanny. The former art teacher and mother has channeled her creative tutelage into her website, where she sells art kits for kids that can help them make something from the heart. Or maybe get something for the artsy Mom herself to paint! theartnanny.com

Feed Her

Spoil Mom with a trip to Sag Harbor to spend a leisurely morning celebrating her with a special Mother’s Day Brunch at Baron’s Cove featuring the hotel’s classic brunch menu with additional specials like a seafood plateau with raw Long Island oysters, shrimp cocktail, lobster louie salad and stuffed French toast with vanilla cream cheese, fresh strawberries, and warm Nutella sauce. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Sweeten Her Up

What would Mother’s Day be without some delicious fresh-made chocolates? And there’s no place better to score some gourmet chocolate concoctions than North Fork Chocolate Company. Options include #1 Mom Pops, solid chocolate hearts, heart boxes, chocolate rose pops, gift baskets and more, with dark, milk and white chocolate variants available. 740 Main Road, Aquebogue, 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Don’t Forget The Flowers

Of course, flowers are a Mother’s Day standard. On the North Fork, the folks at Mattituck Florist (631-298-5840, mattituckflorist.com) are good listeners and big believers in attention to detail and will carefully design you the best flowers to help you capture the moment. On the South Fork, Sag Harbor Florist (631-725-1400, sagharborflorist.net) will do the same.