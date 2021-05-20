South o’ the Highway

Mystery of Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey Hamptons Sightings Solved

Jay-Z smiling while wearing a white tuxedo with black tie in 2015
Jay-Z, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

In the height of the pandemic during the summer of 2020, there were sightings of Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey all over the Hamptons.

Whether the rap mogul and Twitter/Square CEO were walking through the streets of East Hampton or sailing around on a small yacht with Jay’s wife, Beyoncé Knowles, and their three children, the dynamic duo were always together. The question on the tip of everyone’s tongue was, “What is this bromance all about?”

A year later, the puzzle has been solved. It was recently announced that Jay closed a $350 million deal with Dorsey to sell his popular streaming platform Tidal to the businessman, who is said to be worth $13 billion.

This big money deal comes after Dorsey originally announced his plans back in March to buy a majority stake in the popular music streaming platform.

Reports claim Square now owns 80 percent of Tidal along with the major record labels and artists including Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys and others.

