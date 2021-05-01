Scarlett Johansson Teases ‘Black Widow’ Origin Story

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Where we will be seeing movies in July no one knows. But Amagansett superhero Scarlett Johansson says we are ready for her Black Widow origin tale.

Husband Colin Jost has probably heard this around the house already. For the rest of us, ScarJo says “It’s time to hear her story. You’ve been waiting for this.”

The film, which will debut as a premium rental on the Disney+ streaming service in addition to its theatrical release, has been pushed over a year from its original date due to COVID-19 shuttering most movie theaters. Black Widow is a solo adventure exploring the life and history of Johansson’s beloved Marvel heroine, a former KGB agent who ultimately sacrifices herself for the good of the universe in Avengers: Endgame.

Well we’ve certainly been waiting to go back to theaters. We miss the sticky floors and crying babies. Widow peaks July 9.