Summer Is Almost Here! More East End Camps

Summer is fast approaching! Check out these camps for your kids on both forks. Time is running out, so register soon.

Ross Summer Camp

ross.org/summer

For early childhood–teens

The Ross School is known for its innovative learning techniques and environment, and its summer camp is no different. Every week of camp has a theme: Earth, Air, Water or Fire. “Weekly themes lend focus to Immersions, stimulating campers’ imagination and creativity while providing endless learning and discovery opportunities,” says the Ross School.

Flying Point Surf Camp

flyingpointsurfschool.com

For ages 4–16

This year, Flying Point Surf Camp is a “pod camp,” with small, socially distanced groups of surfers that stick together with the same instructors each day, for at least the week. Registration is very limited.

Hayground Camp

haygroundcamp.org

For ages 3–14

Hayground Camp has been around for more than two decades and offers everything from simple activities for little kids, like playing in the sandbox, kayaking and sports.

Sandy Hollow Day Camp

sandyhollowdaycamp.com

For ages 3–14

At Sandy Hollow Day Camp, kids can learn to swim in a National American Red Cross program, participate in daily arts and crafts, hone their tennis skills and enjoy fun Friday offerings like dunk tanks, puppet shoes, dance parties and cookouts.

Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp

ccenassau.org/dpf-4-h-camp

For ages 3–10

Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp programs include a weeklong overnight camp, where children in grades 3–10 will develop skills in STEM, sailing, canoeing, snorkeling, archery, theater, soccer and basketball.