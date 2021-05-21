Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: May 21, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including Mysteries at Keyes Art Gallery and more!

East End Photographers: Still Searching…

May 22 & 23.

The East End Photographers Group is celebrating spring with their annual photographic exhibition entitled Still Searching… at Ashawagh Hall. The exhibition features guest curator Marilyn Stevenson.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. 631-324-9612, eastendphotogroup.org

Art Basil 2021 Exhibition

May 22 & 23, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VSOP Projects and Treiber Farms present Art Basil 2021, a multi-faceted presentation of food and farm related art at The Old Barn at Treiber Farms. Food-themed artworks and ambitiously curated art projects will be exhibited beside artful arrangements of plants, produce and farm goods produced on Treiber Farms’ 60-acre North Fork property. The event includes presentations, readings and more.

38320 County Road 48, Peconic. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Robert Remer: Biophilia Exhibition

Now through Monday, May 31.

Quogue Gallery presents Biophilia. Robert Remer integrates nature in each of his creations, incorporating live greenery and organic shapes into bespoke furniture, planters and sculpture reminding the art world of the timeless relationship between humans and nature. Gallery hours are 10–5 p.m. on weekends and by appointment.

44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9426, quoguegallery.com

20th Century & Contemporary Art Highlights

On view through Monday, May 31.

A selection of works from Phillips’ upcoming sales of 20th Century & Contemporary Art will be on view at the auction house’s Southampton outpost through the end of May. Stop by to see important and rarely seen works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, among other post-war and contemporary masters.

1 Hampton Road, Southampton. 212-848-1750, phillips.com

Mysteries: David Geiser & Lucy Villeneuve

On view through June 10.

Mysteries at Keyes Art Gallery pays homage to David Geiser while marking Lucy Villeneuve’s first major show. Both are abstract expressionists. Geiser’s canvases are tactile and deep, often composed of many layers of shellac, pitch, tar, rope and scrap wood. Villeneuve works with the elements of Daoism and specifically the Wu Wei, the art of non-doing, while focusing on the experience of painting rather than the work itself.

45 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3588, juliekeyesart.com

