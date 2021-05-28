Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: Memorial Day 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including the Dan’s Papers SculptTour and more!

Art on the Vines at Borghese Vineyard

Saturday, May 29, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Artist Patricia Feiler’s unique art show The Seasons Keep Their Promises will feature works completed during the pandemic. Vibrant paintings of vineyards, beaches, boats under sail and breathtaking skies will be displayed right on the vines. Feiler will be on-premises painting en plein air on Saturday, and fresh paintings will be available for purchase.

17150 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, borghesevineyard.com

20th Century & Contemporary Art Highlights

On view through Monday, May 31.

A selection of works from Phillips’ upcoming sales of 20th Century & Contemporary Art will be on view at the auction house’s Southampton outpost through the end of May. Stop by to see important and rarely seen works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Alexander Calder, Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, among other post-war and contemporary masters.

1 Hampton Road, Southampton. 212-848-1750, phillips.com

It’s Never Abstract to Its Author

On view through June 15.

AB NY Gallery kicks off the season with an exhibition featuring paintings and sculpture by Thomas Kovachevich, Marc Chiat, Kristy Schopper, Quentin Curry, Stanley Casselman, Walter Schrank, Tommaso Fattovich, Michael Manning, Mie Yim and William Quigley. The public opening takes place this Saturday, 5–8 p.m.

62 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-527-5959, abnygallery.com

Scratching (Sculpting, Stitching and Staining) the Surface

On view through June 30.

Textures—and the diverse techniques employed to achieve them—define this season’s abstract offerings at Ric Michel Fine Art (RMFA) Southampton. Sculpted oils by Jeffrey Terreson and Erin Loree, prodded encaustics by Lynn Basa and poured resins by Lola produce very different topographies, as do the found object grafts of Stanley Boxer and Gregory Hengesbaugh. Building upon a substrate of stitched burlap sacks in “The Fishermen of Pearl River,” Eduardo Terranova combines hand-molded plaster, metallic plating and crushed pearls to create myriad lusters and textures within a single painting.

46 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 212-710-1048, ricmichelfineart.com

Dan’s Papers SculptTour

On view through September 7.

The SculptTour is both a rare opportunity to get close to works of art usually reserved for private galleries and sculpture gardens and also a chance to get to know the villages of the East End in a lovingly curated tour. Sculptures by artists such as the great Hans Van de Bovenkamp can be found from Riverhead to Westhampton Beach and all along Montauk Highway in the Hamptons. Visit the Louis K. Meisel Gallery website to view the interactive map of sculptures.

meiselgallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.