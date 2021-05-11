Top 5 East End Family Events This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End offers tons of fun activates for families with children and teens of all ages. Here are this week’s top East End family events—including a Bay Street Theater Storytime reading of Simeon’s Gift with Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton and more!

Bouncing Babies

Friday, May 14, 10 a.m.

Join Ms. Barbara at Riverhead Free Library for a weekly lapsit program of songs, rhymes and movement for babies up to age 2. Introduce your little one to the sounds and rhythms of the spoken word and give them a head start on language learning.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. riverheadlibrary.org

Youth Fitness with Miss Rachel

Saturday, May 15, 9:30 a.m.

This 45-minute Project MOST class is a great introduction to fitness and movement for kids in grades K–3 with one main goal—to have fun! The group will explore different ways to move through games, activities and challenges to improve children’s strength, motor skills and confidence. Registration is $20.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Simeon’s Gift with Julie Andrews & Emma Walton Hamilton

Saturday, May 15, 10:30 a.m.

Storytime is an interactive and engaging Zoom experience, where kids ages 3–8 and their families can enjoy live readings of some of the most creative and fun children’s books, conducted by the authors themselves. For the final event of the series, Dame Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton will read from Simeon’s Gift. Tickets are $100.

631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Connect Kids to Parks: Beach Combing

Saturday, May 15, noon.

Orient Beach is a great destination to search for evidence of near-shore creatures. Group for the East End will comb its shoreline looking for a wide variety of seashells, crab shells and other natural treasures. Families are encouraged to join in this fun and educational event. Email registration is required.

40000 Main Road, Orient. 631-765-6450, [email protected], groupfortheeastend.org

Mondays at Madoo

Monday, May 17, 10 a.m.

The Hampton Library is hosting storytime in the Madoo Conservancy garden, in which families can enjoy the beauty of nature. Bring a blanket and spend some time discovering all the wonderful things about Madoo. Registration is required.

618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. [email protected], madoo.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.