Top 5 East End Live Shows This Weekend: May 7, 2021

Summer on the East End offers plenty of chances to attend live concerts, theater performances and film screenings. Here are this week’s top East End live shows—including Limbo screenings at Sag Harbor Cinema and more!

Ghost Hunting at the Halsey House

Saturday, May 8, 7:45–10:45 p.m.

Ghosts have spread from the Rogers mansion to the Halsey House! Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators as they spend the night exploring the 1683 Halsey House and find out what it really takes to be a paranormal investigator. You will get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own. Tickets are $40.

249 South Main Street, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks Concert

Sunday, May 2, 3–6 p.m.

See East End masters of rhythm and twang Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks perform at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Peconic location. And, yes, the brewery’s signature beers will be flowing.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. greenportharborbrewing.com

Ghostbusters Drive-In

Saturday, May 8, 8 p.m.

Get your ticket to watch the classic 1984 Ghostbusters on The Gateway’s massive drive-in movie screen and prepare for a night full of nostalgia. Tickets are $40 per car.

215 South Country Road, Bellport. thegateway.org

Zachary Williams in Concert

Tuesday, May 11, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Zachary Williams of The Lone Bellow as he performs an intimate solo set at The Stephen Talkhouse. Tables are available inside for $40 and on the back deck for $15.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. stephentalkhouse.com

Limbo at Sag Harbor Cinema

Now showing.

Limbo is a wry and poignant observation of the refugee experience, set on a fictional remote Scottish island where a group of new arrivals await the results of their asylum claims. It centers on Omar (Amir El-Masry), a young Syrian musician who is burdened by his grandfather’s oud, which he has carried all the way from his homeland.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org

