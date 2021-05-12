Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East End institutions are offering many opportunities to engage in exhilarating events and enriching programs virtually in the days ahead. Here are this week’s top East End virtual events—including a salon concert with pianist Wynona Wang and more!

Salon Concert: Pianist Wynona Wang

Friday, May 14, 6 p.m.

Enjoy the brilliance and artistry of this week’s salon musician, Chinese pianist Wynona Wang, livestreamed from the Parrish Art Museum in the comfort of your home. Tickets are $20.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Ring the Alarm: Maren Hassinger & Renee Cox

Friday, May 14, 6 p.m.

Guild Hall welcomes Maren Hassinger back to the East End, and this time she’s joined by Renee Cox for a conversation about her current work and upcoming exhibition at DIA. The Ring the Alarm series began with discussions with Renee Cox on an exhibition of Black artists that she will be curating for the summer of 2023. Zoom registration is free but required.

guildhall.org

History & Horticulture: Of Plants & Presidents.

Friday, May 14, 6:30 p.m.

Which president lied to his wife in an attempt to prevent her from planting vegetables at the White House? And which administration brought sheep onto the grounds in order to save on mowing expenses? Join garden writer Jessica Damiano on an eye-opening and inspiring historical tour of the White House gardens, from the founding of our nation to the present day. Registration is free but required.

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Verità Ensemble in Concert

Friday, May 14, 7:30 p.m.

Verità is a historically informed chamber ensemble dedicated to seeking truth through research, expression and communication in music. They join Twin Forks Musicivic for a spectacular virtual performance. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

The Re-Wilding of Long Island

Thursday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Many species of wildlife not seen for years are slowly returning to Long Island—such as coyotes, bald eagles, river otters and river herring. Join Peconic Land Trust for this fascinating conversation with Mike Bottini, Emily Hall, Kelly Hamilton and Enrico Nardone, moderated by Arielle Santos. Zoom registration is free but required.

peconiclandtrust.org

