Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Weekend: May 7, 2021

East End institutions are offering many opportunities to engage in exhilarating events and enriching programs virtually in the days ahead. Here are this week’s top East End virtual events—including a recital featuring violinist Ilya Gringolts and more!

Talk: Affinities for Abstraction

Friday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Join Parrish Art Museum Chief Curator Alicia G. Longwell in a conversation with artists featured in Affinities for Abstraction: Women Artists on Eastern Long Island, an exhibition with works by a multigenerational roster of 42 artists who expanded the language of abstraction and called the Hamptons home for a week, a season or a lifetime. The hybrid in-person/online program will be livestreamed from the Lichtenstein Theater. Registration is required.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

The Pathos Trio in Concert

Friday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

The Pathos Trio joins Twin Forks Musicivic for a performance of classical/contemporary music featuring young, living new music composers. The trio consist of percussionists Felix Reyes, Marcelina Suchocka and pianist Alan Hankers. Registration is free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Ilya Gringolts Recital

Saturday, May 8, 2:30 p.m.

Stires-Stark alum violinist Ilya Gringolts performs a virtual recital hosted by the Perlman Music Program. Tune in at PMP from Home.

perlmanmusicprogram.org

In Conversation: Karin Waisman, Estrellita Brodsky

Saturday, May 8, 3 p.m.

Join multi-media artist Karin Waisman in virtual conversation with noted Latin American art scholar Estrellita Brodsky PhD as they discuss work from Waisman’s current Guild Hall exhibition and other previous projects. Registration is free but required.

guildhall.org

Małni On-Demand

Now through Sunday, May 9.

A poetic debut feature circling the origin of the death myth from the Chinookan people in the Pacific Northwest, Małni: Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore follows two people as they wander through their surrounding nature, the spirit world and something much deeper inside. Tickets are $12.

631-288-1500, whbpac.org

