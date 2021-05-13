Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including a Tuckahoe Preserve nature hike and more!

Tuckahoe Preserve Nature Hike

Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.

Join the Southampton Preservation Trails Society, Southampton Inn and the Southampton History Museum for a scenic three-mile hike with trail leader Tim Corwin and enjoy the wonders of the Tuckahoe Preserve. Online registration is free but required.

Sebonac Road, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Miller’s Ground & Sag Harbor Woods Hike

Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.

The oaks will hopefully be leafing out, with all their subtle spring colors, for this rolling, rambling, six-mile hike in the woods south of Sag Harbor. Meet walk leader Rick Whalen and the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society at Northwest Path parking lot.

Route 114, Sag Harbor. 631-275-8539, [email protected], ehtps.org

Trail Walk at Mashomack Preserve

Monday, May 17, 1 p.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum on a hike through the heart of Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve, one of the biggest and most spectacular nature preserves on Long Island. Its 2,039 acres protect a variety of habitats and countless species of native plants and animals. Registration is $10 for adults; $7 for kids.

79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Earth Yoga with Amy Hess

Wednesday, May 5, 9 a.m.

Join yoga instructor Amy Hess for a one-hour class. Yoga will be held in a large outdoor space on woodchips near the pond, weather permitting. Participants should bring a sheet or blanket and a yoga mat. Registration is $15 per class.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

Cherry Blossom Festival

Now through June 21.

Venture on a self-guided walking tour of Greenport Village’s more than 300 cherry blossom trees and indulge in blossom-themed refreshments and gifts offered by participating local businesses. Free maps will be available at all participating businesses and at the AgroCouncil information center in the lobby of the Greenporter Hotel.

326 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.