Top Hamptons Events This Weekend: June 25, 2021

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week—including Reality…and Then Some at Ric Michel Fine Art and more! Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event for further details and potential rescheduling updates.

LIVE SHOWS

Tovah Feldshuh in Becoming Dr. Ruth

June 25 & 26, 8 p.m.

While many know Dr. Ruth as a world-famous sex therapist, her life story is a bit more elaborate. Follow six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh as she chronicles the doctor’s formative years escaping Nazi Germany, living as an orphan in Switzerland, and becoming a sharpshooter in the Israeli armed forces. Tickets can be purchased on the website ahead of time in pods of up to four guests each.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

American Goddess Book-Signing and Classic Movie Screening

Saturday, June 26, 2 p.m.

Join Jean Patchett, a world-renowned model and style icon in the 1950s, as she signs her new novel and answers your fashion-forward questions. The work explores the story of her journey from a small town in Maryland to the runways of New York. Following the book signing, enjoy a free screening of Funny Face, the 1957 musical romantic comedy starring Fred Astair and Audrey Hepburn. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the website.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Some Seaside Landmarks and Their Stories

Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m.

Fans of Hamptons history won’t want to miss this presentation by Gilded Age society legend Gary Lawrence at St. Andrew’s Dune Church. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased ahead of time online.

12 Dune Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org



Dan Bailey Tribe at Coopers Beach

Sunday, June 27, 5 p.m.

Into soul, funk and reggae? Then you’ll relish in this summer-influenced mingling of sound on Southhampton’s pristine Coopers Beach. Top female percussionist Mila Tina will be accompanying the inspiring evening on drum set and African drums.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-680-9821, milatinamusic.com



Lynn Blue at The Clubhouse

Monday, June 28, 6 p.m.

The Clubhouse Hamptons is known for its juicy burgers, mouth-watering lobster rolls and fancy fresh salads. Lynn Blue is renowned for her sweet acoustic cover sets and jingles for companies like M&Ms and KFC. Together, they’re a classic Hamptons combo that can’t be missed.

174 Daniel’s Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, lynnbluemusic.com



Karaoke at The Stephen Talkhouse

Wednesday, June 30, 10 p.m.

The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett has been showcasing local talent for decades, and you’re the next rising star! Guests ages 21 and over can croon to their hearts’ content while enjoying new friends and on-tap beers. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the website ahead of time.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com



OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Nothing says the Hamptons on a Saturday better than a farmers market bustling with folks and lots of locally-grown, artisanal food choices. Free-range chicken, fruits, cheese and local wine are just a few of the treasures you can show off once you get home. And the locals can give you lots of tips on the best ways to prepare your discoveries.

9-1 Beach Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

Paddle Through Diamondback Terrapin Territory

Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.

Explore the waters of the Northwest Harbor by kayak as you search for diamondback terrapins, a species of turtle native to brackish marshes. Registration is available on a first come, first-served basis by email or phone call. The cost is $10 for non-members and free for members, but you’ll need to bring your own kayak.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Going Organic: Roses in Your Garden

Tuesday, June 29, 3–4:30 p.m.

Believe it or not, you can grow your delightful garden roses organically! Join Paul Wagner of Greener Pastures Organics as he discusses noteworthy techniques for organic rose care. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased ahead of time if you call or email. The event will be canceled if there is heavy rain.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, [email protected], peconiclandtrust.org

Pop-Up Plein Air Series with Artist Barbara Thomas

Thursday, July 1, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Beginner-to-advanced watercolor creators will savor this opportunity to render interpretations of gorgeous Bridgehampton landscapes. You’ll also have a chance to learn to bind your portfolio using a Japanese-style technique. Register ahead of time through email and you’ll need to bring your own supplies.

2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, [email protected], bhmuseum.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

“Estranged” by Elena Lesser Bunn

Friday, June 25, 6 p.m.

This special online author event is for you if you’ve ever lost touch with a relative or friend and would like to reconnect. Register on the East Hampton Library website or call ahead. The Zoom password and meeting ID will be emailed to you.

631-324-0222 Ext. 3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Sculpt and Cardio Dance Series via Zoom

Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m.

Fans of getting fit while having some fun will enjoy being able to tone and sculpt from the comfort of their homes. Join Leisa DeCarlo, a New York-based dance instructor and choreographer for this Quogue Library-sponsored event. You can register for this Zoom on their website.

631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Virtual Live Zoom: Breathe Together

Tuesday, June 29, 10 a.m.

Enjoy virtual breathing for stress relief and optimal health from your living room or backyard. All you need to do is click on the Zoom meeting session on the Hamptons Library website. The meeting ID and passcode there, too.

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Virtual Strawberry Festival Bread With Vanilla Drizzle via Facebook Live

Thursday, July 1, 6:30 p.m.

Budding culinarians will delight in this virtual opportunity to create a tempting treat from wherever you’ve got a kitchen. Chef Rob Scott will guide you through the baking process. You can email beforehand to arrange for the pick up of your own “grab and go” kit if you’re a Hampton Bays Library cardholder. Otherwise, give the library a call and find out what ingredients you should have at the ready!

[email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

SAC Artisan Fair

June 26 & 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Explore the wares and works of artists, sculptors, ceramicists, jewelers, photographers and artisans at this two-day artisan fair on Southampton Arts Center’s grounds.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Amagansett Fine Arts Festival

June 26 & 27, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sculpture, jewelry and paintings are just some of the treasures you’ll discover while sauntering through the bustling-yet-quaint American Legion Hall in Amagansett. Portraits and photographs will also energize your spirit. Parking is free.

15 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 610-864-3500, amagansettfinearts.com

Mary Abbott: The Living Possibility of Paint

On view through July 25.

Mary Abbott, a renowned abstract artist, graced the New York metro area with her work until she passed away in 2019 at age 98. This exhibition focuses on her paintings from the 1950s. Viewing the gallery is included in the price of admission to the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, which is $15 for adults and $10 for children under age 12. You must call ahead for an advanced reservation.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu/pkhouse

Reality…and Then Some

On view through July 30.

Ric Michel Fine Art’s Reality…and Then Some group show presents a body of realist, hyperrealist and surrealist works examining upheaval, disorientation and distortion, which are increasingly the reality of our times. Featured artists include Andriy Halashyn, Pedro Bonnin, Shay Kun, Kevin Peterson, Bruce Evans, Joseph Miller, Elise Remender, Christopher Stevens, Shane McAdams, Scott Allen Roberts, Samara Shuter, Jessica Brilli, Stephen Hansen and Daniel Pollera. Call for gallery hours.

46 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 516-655-1432, ricmichelfineart.com

A Pleasure to the Eye at the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum

On View through July 31.

View incredible photographs of Sag Harbor and the East End taken around 1895 by local painter and art collector William Wallace Tooker. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by phone up to one week in advance.

200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.