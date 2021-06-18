Top Hamptons Events This Weekend: June 18, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week—including Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event for further details and potential rescheduling updates.

LIVE SHOWS

DJ Chris Bachmann at Calissa

Friday, June 18, 10:30 p.m.

Upscale Hamptons favorite Calissa is known for its divinely grilled Mediterranean options, as well as its tempting collection of wines and sparklers. On June 18, DJ Chris Bachmann is treating the establishment to his ground-breaking sounds popular at well-known lounges throughout Manhattan and the Hamptons. An e-mail address is available if you’d like to reserve a table.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. [email protected], calissahamptons.com

The HooDoo Loungers at the Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, June 19, 7 p.m.

The Stephen Talkhouse is renowned throughout the South Fork for its live music, bustling dance floor and cool vibe. Fans of upbeat New Orleans swing will love this lively way to end a sun-filled Hamptons day. Tickets can be purchased for $40 online in advance.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. stephentalkhouse.com

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons: Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary

Thursday, June 24, 6:30–10 p.m.

Dan’s Papers and Guild Hall host the Chefs of the Hamptons to kick off Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary at EHP Resort & Marina! Join us as we highlight the Hamptons’ most celebrated chefs in a once-in-a-lifetime evening of fine dining chaired by Florence Fabricant, New York Times Food & Wine writer, Guild Hall Trustee and Academy of the Arts member. Guests will be dazzled by the breadth of culinary talent and the all-star lineup of chefs from the finest Hamptons kitchens will fill the night with locally sourced signature dishes matched with exceptional wines and craft cocktails. From the curated cocktail hour with multiple hors d’oeuvres through the six-course pairing dinner and delicious desserts, Chefs of the Hamptons is always a highlight of the event season and the perfect way to kick off the summer.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. DansTaste.com

Comedy at The Clubhouse

Thursday, June 24, 7 p.m.

Enjoy the comedic stylings of Joe DeVito, a local comedian and writer who has appeared on The Late Show, Comedy Central and the E! Network. DeVito loves to talk about relationships, current events and Italian families with his keep-you-chuckling timing. The Clubhouse offers a COVID-safe environment with specialty cocktails, bottles of sparkling wine and fine beers on tap. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online ahead of time. The Comedy Show is for guests ages 21 and up.

147 Daniel’s Hole Road, East Hampton. clubhousehamptons.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Yoga in the Vines

June 18–20, 9 a.m.

Drop by and salute the sun at this refreshing outdoor yoga class at the Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack. You can bring your own mat or rent one and anything borrowed will be wiped down between classes. Sign up online for $30 per class, or purchase sessions in five or 10-packs for a discount. June classes take place Friday, Saturday, Sunday at 9 a.m. with an additional 10:15 a.m. class on Saturday and Sunday.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

Long Island Indigenous Perspectives Canoe Tour

Saturday, June 19, 8:30 a.m.

The Southampton History Museum provides an extensive research library, as well as educational events for adults and children. During this paddling tour, learn about Indigenous people through songs, horticulture and oral history. You can bring your own canoe or kayak, or rent one at the site. Tickets are $40 for adults and children ages 12 and under permitted to participate for free.

Conscience Point, North Sea. southamptonhistory.org

Flexit x Gurney’s Free Resort Workout Class

Saturday, June 19, 8:30–9:30 a.m.

Fitness fanatics will flip for an incredible free way to get into shape on the lush lawn overlooking the marina at Gurney’s Star Island Resort. With an energetic mingling of yoga, Pilates and boot camp styles, there’s something for everyone who lives to greet the Long Island sun with a cold bottle of water and a serious stretch. Register online and show up with your favorite mat.

32 Star Island Road, Montauk. gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island/happenings

Black Racer Snake Walk

Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m.

The South Fork Natural History Museum is known for its expert educators and scientifically accurate galleries. The Black Racer Snake Walk will seek to uncover live sightings of the native Black Racer, which is critical to the local ecosystem. There is a $10 fee for non-members. You can call or e-mail SoFo ahead of time to register.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

The Agdal Method Workout in the Sunken Garden

Saturday, June 19, 10:30 a.m.

The Reform Club is a peaceful seaside retreat that embodies the nurturing, organic appeal of the Hamptons. Inspired by yoga and Pilates, the Agdal Method blends aerobics with stretching movements for superior results. Bring your own mat and water bottle.

23 Windmill Lane, Amagansett. reformclubamagansett.com

SHHS Garden Tour

Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m.

Sag Harbor Historical Society has lined up tours of six beautiful and very different gardens around the village, as well as a tour of The Church. The garden tour starts at the Annie Cooper Boyd House, where you will be provided with a map of the tour sites and a look at the wonderful garden-related raffle items. Tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.

174 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborhistorical.org

Open Studio Painting Workshop with Artist Scott Bluedorn

Saturday, June 19, 5 p.m.

For 90 years, Guild Hall has been a focal point of entertainment in the East End Community. For this event, bring your own brushes and acrylic paints to this kaleidoscopic opportunity to paint alongside artist-in-residence Scott Bluedorn in Guild Hall’s Minikes Garden. Admission is free with a suggested donation and you can register on the website. In case of inclement weather, the session will be moved indoors.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

Wainscott Strawberry Festival

Sunday, June 20, 2–4 p.m.

Feast on a fluffy fresh strawberry shortcake on the verdant lawn of the Wainscott Chapel or take it home to enjoy with your family. All proceeds benefit the Wainscott Chapel, a non-denominational community center used by organizations such as the Wainscott Sewing Society, which stitches skillfully for the benefit of those in need. Strawberry treats are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

65 Main Street, Wainscott. wainscottchapel.org/events

WHBPAC Golf Tournament

Monday, June 21, 9 a.m.

Grab your clubs and drive the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center to success. Enjoy a beautiful day on the greens of the Westhampton Country Club. Following your round, get ready to win big at the live auction. New this year, tennis players will also get to show off their A-game and partake in the fabulous cocktail party.

35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Stream Spiritual Yoga

Friday, June 18, 7:30 p.m.

Hamptons Yoga Healing Arts offers a spacious studio as well as private yoga sessions in your home or via Zoom. This special live stream event is based on developing a brave mind and combating the enemy of self-ignorance. You can stream a single event for $20 or purchase five fantastic classes for $90. Sessions can be purchased on the website.

8 Moniebogue Lane, Westhampton Beach. hamptonsyogahealingarts.com

The First Jewish Americans: Freedom and Culture in the New World

Wednesday, June 23, 2 p.m.

The Rogers Memorial Library frequently hosts special events for curious learners. This virtual discussion includes maps, portraits and other documents that explore the history of Jewish Americans in the New World. You can register online ahead of time for the Zoom meeting ID and passcode.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. myrml.org

Drawdown on the Future: A Conversation for Our Changing Times

Wednesday, June 23, 7 p.m.

The Hampton Bays Public Library is known for its idyllic setting and resources for the community. This Zoom presentation will focus on what we can do to create a more sustainable future, including food, fashion and landscaping options. E-mail the library ahead of time for a Zoom link and password.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Sag Harbor Arts & Crafts Fair

June 19 & 20.

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce presents the first of two annual arts and crafts events in Marine Park against a backdrop of luxury yachts, one block from historic Main Street. Discover photography, jewelry, paintings, baskets, seashells, moonshine and so much more.

Marine Park Drive, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

SHM Art & Artisan Fair

June 19 & 20.

Join Southampton History Museum on the grounds of the Rogers Mansion in the heart of downtown Southampton for this special showcase of artists and artisans selling some of their best work. This event will be happening in conjunction with the museum’s Carriage House Shop where patrons can find unique and interesting antique pieces.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Oh…Pool Boy!

On view through July 11.

The White Room Gallery has gotten exceptional reviews from Hampton natives and visitors ever since it opened in 2015. It’s known for its beauty, energy and originality. A perfect artistic indulgence for summer, the Oh…Pool Boy! exhibition focuses on a celebration of tropical vacations and romance.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. thewhiteroom.gallery

13 American Artists: A Celebration of Historic Work

On view through July 17.

The original Eric Firestone Gallery supports the creative visions of a variety of local artists. This summer, fans of American contemporary creators can view the collection Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4 Newton Lane, East Hampton. ericfirestonegallery.com

Affinities for Abstraction: Women Artists on Eastern Long Island

On view through July 18.

The Parrish Art Museum focuses on the rich creative history of Long Island’s South Shore. This summer, check out the work of 42 lionhearted lady artists who have called the Hamptons home for at least part of their lives. The pieces featured span a time period from 1950 to 2020. You can visit the museum from Saturday to Monday, as well as Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Fridays, the museum remains open until 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

276 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.