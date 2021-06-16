Dan’s Taste Presents Chefs of the Hamptons on June 24

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s the summer kickoff event of the season—and it’s back—safely!

The excitement is building for Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, the East End’s premier foodie experience when it returns on June 24 to celebrate both the 10th anniversary of Dan’s Taste events and Guild Hall’s 90th anniversary.

Tickets to this exclusive event are still on sale at DansTaste.com. And for those who love fine dining, this is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to taste the artistry of some of the top chefs in the Hamptons while sipping on curated cocktails and wines.

The one-of-a-kind culinary celebration will take place at the luxury EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton, which overlooks Three Mile Harbor—one of the East End’s most-visited destinations for jaw-dropping sunsets.

“We are excited to kick off our summer series of events at the new EHP Resort & Marina with Chefs of the Hamptons in celebration of Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary,” says Josh Schneps, CEO and copublisher of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

The event is both indoor and outdoor and will be weather-proofed and covered from the elements. To ensure the safety and comfort of guests, Schneps and event producers are working with the company CLEAR to make sure all the guests are either vaccinated or have a negative COVID test, as well as a health screening prior to arrival.

“Guild Hall is a premier cultural institution and we are proud to sponsor with them the event under COVID rules,” says Victoria Schneps-Yunis, president and copublisher of Dan’s Papers and Schneps Media.

New York Times food and wine writer Florence Fabricant, Guild Hall trustee and member of Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America is chairing the event, which will begin with a sumptuous, curated cocktail hour followed by a six-course pairing dinner and delicious desserts.

“Just as the Hamptons have been notable as a magnet for artists and writers as well as scenesters, it has long been a place that has attracted the food world, upper echelon chefs and writers,” says Fabricant, who for many years produced Guild Hall’s annual Stirring the Pot conversation series hosting some of the most renowned chefs and cookbook authors in the country.

“The food scene continues to be alive and well as the products of the surrounding lands and sea inspire chefs,” she says, “so it’s worthwhile that the chefs of the Hamptons are celebrated.”

The all-star lineup of chefs from the finest Hamptons kitchens will delight guests with locally sourced signature dishes matched with exceptional wines.

This year’s Chefs of the Hamptons features the artistry of:

BOB ABRAMS of Calissa

MATTY BOUDREAU of Sute Kitchen

MIGUEL REYES CASTILLO of K PASA

PHILIPPE CORBET of Lulu Kitchen and Bar

SCOTT KAMPF of Union Sushi & Steak

CHRIS PARK of Kissaki

TERRI NOVAK of flora

DANE SAYLES of EHP Resort & Marina

GAIL WATSON of GW Micro Bakery + Kitchen

CAROL BECKER of William Greenberg Desserts

For Andrea Grover, executive director of Guild Hall, the event is the perfect pairing of cuisine and culture:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dan’s for the second time on Chefs of the Hamptons,” says Grover. “It’s really our kick off event for our 90th season. We will be not only be celebrating the incredible artistry of chefs in the region but also kicking off our 90th anniversary and the publication of our Guild Hall for All book which is a look back at the artists, performers, writers and creative personalities that have been part of the family at Guild Hall since 1931.”

A port of ticket proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations, including Guild Hall, Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, a charity serving children, families and individuals with developmental disabilities across New York City and Long Island, and All For The East End which raises funds for local nonprofits and is currently focusing on food insecurity through AFTEE’s Feed the Need program.

The return of Chefs of the Hamptons, a signature Hamptons culinary event celebrating all that is local, tasteful, and artful for a cause, marks an exciting, hopeful start to a special summer season to be savored.

As Fabricant puts it: “This has been a difficult year, all the more reason to applaud the chefs that have kept at it!”

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, celebrating Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary, is on June 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m at EHP Resort & Marina, 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. Tickets are limited and available at DansTaste.com.

For info on Guild Hall, visit guildhall.org.