Top North Fork Events This Weekend: June 18, 2021

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week—including the Spring Into Collecting exhibition at Alex Ferrone Gallery and more. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event for further details and potential rescheduling updates.

LIVE SHOWS

Joe Hampton at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, June 20, 1–5 p.m.

Stroll the grounds of the bucolic Pindar Vineyards, which offers a fine selection of signature whites and reds, while listening to some enlivening popular classics supplied by local musician Joe Hampton. Tables are supplied on a first-come, first-serve basis but you’re welcome to arrive with your own blankets or chairs. If you’re feeling culinary, pack your own picnic lunch and purchase a bottle of bubbly on the premises. Outside catering is not permitted.

39654 Main Road, Peconic. pindar.net

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Havens Farmers Market

Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Nothing polishes off a summer morning on the East End like a stroll around a fresh farmer’s market. Enjoy fresh pickles, meats, cheeses and dairy sold by local gardeners and artisans. Held on the grounds of the Shelter Island History Center, admission is free, but donations are always appreciated.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org

Shelter Island 10K & 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, June 19, 5 p.m.

The annual race challenges runners of all ages and skill levels to run through Shelter Island to benefit Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center and the Shelter Island Run.

33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandrun.com

Strawberry Days at the Shoppes at East Wind

June 19 & 20, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Those who can’t get enough of those syrupy strawberries in the summer will go berry crazy for the Strawberry Festival at the Shoppes. Enjoy up to fifteen outdoor vendors on the weekends, as well as adorable crafts, gifts and food selections. All you need to do is show up with your appetite.

5768 Route 25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Restore Ease with North Fork Yoga Shala

Friday, June 18, 6 p.m.

Yogis will bend over backward for this treat for the body, mind and soul. Those who struggle with tension and anxiety will enjoy stress relief, mindfulness and increased flexibility from the comfort of their homes. Sign up on their website, where you can pay $25 for drop-in classes or get a discount on class packages.

northforkyogashala.com

Take a Dive into Group Coaching

Wednesday, June 16, noon–1:30 p.m.

Budding coaches in any profession can get quality instruction on building their skills from this Zoom webinar taught by experienced trainer Katerina Kanelidou. Learn how to expand your understanding of the unique needs of your clients and how to structure your programs. Registration is $15.

icf-li.org/event-4332633

Tai Chi with Denise Gilles

Wednesday, June 16, 5 p.m.

Tai Chi is known for decreasing stress, improving moods and boosting energy and stamina. This special local event will take place via Zoom, and you can register on the Shelter Island Public Library’s website.

shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Spring Into Collecting Exhibition

On view through June 27.

For years, the Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue has been known for its fine taste in recognizing emerging local photographers. Art fans will enjoy a diverse exhibition of paintings, photography and other mixed media created by artists from all over the world until the end of June. It can be viewed every Friday and Saturday from noon–5 p.m. You can also stop in Monday–Thursday by appointment or when the “open” flag is flying.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. alexferronegallery.com

Working in Synchrony Exhibition

On view through July 11.

With a past that encompasses Pennsylvania, New Jersey and finally Long Island, the William Ris Gallery has a rich history of commitment to artistic integrity. Those who appreciate the finer things will bask in the light, texture and atmosphere imbued by the carefully curated exhibit this summer. You can stop by Thursday–Monday from noon–5 p.m., or call for a private appointment.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. williamris.com

Detour II Art Exhibition

On view through September 5.

Check out the works of established artists who reside at least part-time on Long Island’s peaceful East End, many of whom have flourishing careers but had yet to display their work so close to home. The East End Art Galleries provides showcasing opportunities for local artists and presents musical instruction to both adults and children. The exhibit can be viewed on the weekends from noon–4 p.m. You can also enjoy the art on Thursdays from noon–5 p.m. and on Fridays from 4–7 p.m.

133 East Main Street & 11 West Main Street, Riverhead. eastendarts.org