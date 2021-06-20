Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs Countdown: Spiro Karachopan, Spiro’s

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef/owner of Spiro's in Rocky Point Spiro Karachopan is coming east to bring the flavors of his popular lounge to two of the hottest foodie events of the summer!

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Rosé and Hamptons.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Always remember my mom cooking in my village for weddings in Greece—how people were getting excited and enjoying the food. Those memories still inspire me, and I love being in my kitchen every day.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Would be my mom and my dad. Meal is my mom’s lamb shank with orzo.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

I love cooking whole fish, specially if it’s fresh caught locally. I enjoy fishing, cleaning, cooking and eating it. I think I can eat fish every day.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

I’ve been told, “Always be ready for rainy days. You’ll have really hard days in your business.” Can’t tell how true it was and still is. Look what COVID-19 did to our industry.

What are your hobbies, passions and interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Fishing and gardening. Makes me forget about anything else.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Fresh bread, feta cheese and olives.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Architecture. I design my houses and restaurants. I really enjoy it.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

My mom’s rice with chickpeas made with duck fat.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Recent travels? I can’t wait to be able to travel safely again.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I came to States with $37 in my pocket, worked hard every single day and opened my first restaurant in 1978.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Shepherd salad, whole sea bass, ice cream. Glass of cabernet and metaxa as a night cap.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Cheers to making it through the hardest year for the world and to a happy, healthy, fun, maskless summer.

To learn more about Spiro’s, visit spiroslounge.com.