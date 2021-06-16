Get Vaxed, Enter NoFo TV Fest Ticket Raffle

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In an effort to encourage anyone who has been reluctant to get their COVID-19 vaccine to finally roll up their sleeves, Suffolk County officials announced June 15 that those who get vaccinated will be entered to win tickets to the North Fork TV Festival.

Residents who get vaccinated at one of the county-run vaccine sites will automatically be entered into a raffle for movie showings and events during the sixth-annual festival in Greenport, which runs from August 4 to 6.

“ In Suffolk County we are getting creative to give our residents who may be a little hesitant the nudge they need to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “By getting vaccinated at a County site, not only are you protecting yourself and your loved ones, now you will have the chance to score tickets to this world-class event.”

Five pairs of tickets will be reserved for randomly selected participants. Winners must be older than 18.

To date, more than 846,000 Suffolk County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The county is also offering vouchers for beer, wine, and spirits to those who get vaccinated, with a number of East End establishments participating.