Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get ready, local shutterbugs, with June’s Pets photo contest closing this Wednesday, June 30, we begin a new patriotic theme for July: Red, White, Blue. Each month brings a fresh theme, and each month’s winner will be entered to win our Grand Prize—being honored as a Dan’s Papers cover artist!

Sound good? Read the rules below to enter.

Entries must be sent to [email protected], images must be high resolution, 300 dpi and vertical so that it will translate well to a potential cover. Remember to consider composition and how it would work as a cover, with the Dan’s Papers logo on top.

Contest is open to amateur and professional photographers. Images must be taken on the East End of Long Island and submitted by the photographer.

Please include a little about yourself and some info about the photo (location, subject, etc.).

Dan’s Papers (Schneps Media) must be granted permission to post and print the image and its likeness with relation to the photo contest.

No early or late submissions will be accepted. So, July submissions must be sent between July 1–July 31. Keep reading for next month’s theme and its corresponding dates, along with the remaining contest schedule.

August theme: Beauty of the North Fork and East End (entries accepted August 1st-August 31st)

September: VOTING FOR GRAND PRIZE WINNER

October: Grand Prize Winner Announced

The grand prize winner will get his or her photo on the cover of Dan’s Papers!