Old Stove Pub Serves Up Celebrity Chef Series in Sagaponack

Prix fixe menus, themed cuisine nights and the like are common restaurant events that attract a bounty of diners to partake in the restaurant’s exquisite cuisine, but when restaurants want to create a truly can’t-miss culinary event, they bring in the celebrity chefs. Sagaponack’s Greek cuisine institution Old Stove Pub is clearly ready to draw in the crowds with its new Tuesday Takeovers with Celebrity Chefs, a dinner series from Pop Up Nation (PUN).

The series began on June 1 with TV food personality Marc Murphy, and continues with an all-star lineup of chefs known across television, magazines and cookbooks. PUN will join each chef of the week in hosting a multi-course dinner for guests to enjoy and brag to al their friends about. The kitchen takeovers will take place every Tuesday through Labor Day 2021.

“To our loyal fans and friends, as we welcome you back for another great season at the Old Stove Pub, we are so excited to announce a new Tuesday Takeover pop-up dinner series with celebrated chefs taking over our kitchen every Tuesday night until Labor Day,” says restaurant owner Joseph DeCristofaro. “This is a first-of-its-kind series where every week provides a new dining experience with one of the nation’s best chefs. Get ready for a summer-long Hamptons dinner party! Our guests will enjoy familiar faces week to week, but each Tuesday they are treated to a unique epicurean experience. We look forward to seeing you at the Old Stove Pub!”

The tentative schedule is as follows, though is also subject to change: Owner of NYC restaurants Mokbar and Ms. Yoo Esther Choi on June 8, Iron Chef Jose Garces on June 15, owner of The Little Owl Joey Campanaro on June 22, pioneer of Californian cuisine Jonathan Waxman on June 29, Iron Chef and Food Network icon Alex Guarnaschelli on July 13, host of ABC’s The Chew Michael Symon on July 20, Rise & Thyme owner Amanda Freitag on July 27, TV personality Josh Capon on August 3, Red Rooster owner Marcus Samuelsson on August 10 and Pig & Khao owner Leah Cohen on August 17. The featured chefs on July 6, August 24 and August 31 have currently not been announced.

Each dinner is $125 per person (excluding drinks and gratuity), and limited subscriptions are available for $3,500. Subscriptions guarantee reservations for two at each and every dinner by using the dedicated reservation line a week in advance. There are three seating times, 7–8 p.m.

Visit popupnations.com, call 917-287-6424 or e-mail [email protected] to learn more and book a subscription for the season.