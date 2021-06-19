Southampton Village Mayor Warren Re-elected

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren won a second two-year term Friday following a heated rematch against the predecessor he unseated two years ago, Michael Irving.

Warren beat Irving by 460 votes following a campaign that featured mailers from the Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation, the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association’s super PAC, attacking Warren, who made taking on police spending a hallmark of his administration.

Incumbent trustees and Irving allies Mark Parash and Andrew Pilaro were unseated by challengers Robin Brown and Roy Stevenson, who ran on a ticket with Warren. Warren got 1,064 votes and Irving got 604.

Warren was one of two East End village mayors up for e-election this week. Sag Harbor Village Trustee James Larocca unseated Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy by a 22-vote margin on Tuesday. Sag Harbor Trustees Aidan Corish and Robert Plumb fended off a challenge from Bayard Fenwick in that race.

Sag Harbor and Southampton were among seven villages across the Twin Forks to have elections this week.

In another East End village election held Tuesday, North Haven Village Trustee Terie Diat, who ran unopposed, won re-election and Chris Fiore won an uncontested for the seat vacated by A. James Laspesa.

Four other villages besides Southampton had elections Friday. In the Village of Sagaponack, incumbent Trustee William Barbour sought re-election unopposed and Carrie Thayer Crowley ran uncontested for the seat being vacated by Joy Sieger, who’s the deputy mayor.

And six incumbents ran uncontested re-election campaigns in three villages. They include Quogue village trustees Randy Cardo and Ted Necarsulmer, Westhampton Beach village trustees Rob Rubio and Brian Tymann and West Hampton Dunes village trustees Gary Trimarchi and John J. Efff Jr.

Results of the uncontested races are pending confirmation.