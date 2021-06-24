Top East End Family Activities This Weekend: June 25, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End offers tons of fun activates for families with children and teens of all ages. Here are this week’s top East End family events, as well as some other local venues and attractions that are always fun for the whole family!

Top 5 family events to check out this week:

Meet the Martins: Purple Martin Life Cycle, Eggs & Hatched Chicks

Saturday, June 26, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Your tots will relish in the chance to view just-hatched Purple Martins and newly-laid eggs at this special event presented by the South Fork Natural History Museum. The fee is $10 for adults and $7 for children, but members are free. The event is first-come, first-served. You can register ahead of time through phone or email.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

STEAM: 3-D City Skyline

Saturday, June 26, 10:45–11:45 a.m.

Kids from Kindergarten through Grade 3 will enjoy using woodblocks, cubes and sticks to create an impressive replica of the city skyline. You can register on the ActiveKids website ahead of time. Tickets are $20, but you get a $10 discount if you’re a member.

93 Three Mile Harbor, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, activekids.com

EH Library Stories and Crafts

Monday, June 28, 3:30 p.m.

Gifted storytellers from both Guild Hall and the East Hampton Library will lead youngsters over age 3 in an hour of stories, gallery tours and even art workshops. Sessions will take place both indoors and outdoors at Guild Hall. You can purchase tickets ahead of time on the Guild Hall website for all adults and children in your group.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-3240806, guildhall.org

Kids Camp at JB Yoga

June 28–July 1, noon–3:30 p.m.

Little yogis ages 5–13 will enjoy learning about mindfulness and movement while practicing yoga and stand-up paddling. Floating and swimming are also part of the fun. You can book your child’s week-long session ahead of time on the website for either the Sag Harbor or East Hampton location.

Sag Harbor and East Hampton. 917-301-6919, [email protected], jbyoga.com

Just for Kids iCamp STEAM Day Camp

Open weekdays through September 3, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Mini-learners will relish the opportunity to learn about coding, drones and video game design in a caring, nature-inspired environment. An ideal 4:1 staff-to-camper ratio ensures maximum safety and support. You can book your sessions weekly on the iCamp website, and sibling discounts are available.

60 Millstone Road, Bridgehampton. 631-466-5298, [email protected], icamp.com/hamptons-summer-2021



Fun family attractions to check out this week:

The Candied Anchor

Any Hamptons visitor with a sweet tooth will love this groovy candy shop with an old-fashioned feel. In addition to a fine selection of candy, you can find unique baked goods like homemade marshmallows, pies in a jar and goat’s milk caramels. And you won’t want to miss out on their Mermaid Tea options.

721 Main Street, Montauk. 631-668-8038, candiedanchor.com

Coopers Beach

While many Hamptons beaches are known for their clean, uncrowded charm, Coopers Beach earns rave reviews from parents and tots. A snack bar, picnic tables and lifeguards dot the bright blue landscape, and you can stay to watch the sun go down with fine live entertainment.

298 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 631-287-3450, southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/coopersbeach-6

Greenport Carousel

Enjoy family fun in Greenport with this 100-year-old carousel for only $2 a ride. Through Labor Day weekend, you can visit the attraction every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Lewin Farms

Your kids will love to pick their own raspberries, blueberries and peaches every day except Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. There’s also a farm stand offering fresh and juicy fruits and veggies. The farm only accepts cash, but there’s an ATM on the premises.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Long Island Game Farm

Your visit here includes giraffes, zebras, baby goats and much more. Enjoy lunch at the snack bar or a pony ride with your tots. The farm is open every day until October. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the weekends.

489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville. 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com

LT Burger

A classic with Hamptons locals and visitors alike, LT Burger is especially well known for its kid appeal. With video games, gumball machines, and crayons at the ready, littles can choose from a fine selection of burgers and shakes. The eatery is open for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com



Magic Fountain

Kids will go wild for this home-spun ice cream shop with friendly flavors like cake mix and Almond Joy, while parents might enjoy the uniquely vegan selection. You can also choose from colorful cakes and tasty toppings.

9825 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4908, magicfountainlongisland.com

Splish Splash

If your kids can’t get enough summer splashy fun, visit this popular waterpark that’s open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. most weekdays, and until 7 p.m. on the weekends. There’s also a Kiddie area for your tiniest adventurers. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online, with season tickets and group discounts available.

2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton. 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com

Shelter Island Whale’s Tale

Enjoy a day of ice cream (or frozen yogurt) and mini-golf at this nautical-themed course located in the heart of Shelter Island.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com



Stevenson’s Toy Store

If you’re looking for something cool with your tiny tourists, check out this local gem with vintage options such as pinball and Packman arcades, table tennis and pool scooters.

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

