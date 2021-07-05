5 Killed in Head-on Crash in Quogue

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Five people were killed and a sixth was critically injured in a head-on car crash in Quogue on Saturday night, Quogue Village Police said. It marked the deadliest auto collision in years on the East End.

A Nissan Maxima was heading westbound on Montauk Highway when it veered into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with an eastbound Toyota Prius near the corner of Quogue Street East at 11:19 p.m., police said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fifth died shortly later at Southampton Hospital. A sixth person was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where the victim is listed in critical condition. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Investigators believe excessive speed may have been a contributing factor, a preliminary probe has found. Quogue Village Police detectives are investigating the cause of the crash along with New York State Police, Southampton Town Police and Westhampton Beach Police.

Quogue Village Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call the detective division at 631-653-4791.