Podcast: Dan Talks with ‘Stargazer’ Steward David Morris

David Morris helped build Linda Scott's "Stargazer"
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

EPISODE 36: This week Dan speaks with David Morris, one of the minds behind “Stargazer,” the famous 50-foot sculpture that marks the gateway to the Hamptons in Manorville. Morris talks about the history of “Stargazer,” which was designed by his wife Linda Scott and built by a team led by Morris in the 1980s. The sculpture has fallen into disrepair in recent years, and Morris discusses his plans to rebuild it.

You can donate to the rebuilding effort at lindascott.org.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with David Morris, about the history and future of the 50-foot sculpture “Stargazer”Episode 36

