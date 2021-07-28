Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Returns to Water Mill August 21–22

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End’s premier tasting experience, and one of the most popular events of summer, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks is back for its 10th year to showcase the very best food and wine from the Hamptons and North Fork.

Part of a blockbuster Dan’s Taste weekend at Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill, the big, two-night food-and-wine celebration kicks off Saturday, August 21 from 7–9:30 p.m. and continues Sunday, August 22 from 6–8:30 p.m.

This, of course, follows the mighty Dan’s GrillHampton Presented by Piccinini Brothers—the ultimate East End vs. NYC grill-off featuring two regional teams of eight chefs and a panel of celebrity judges—on Friday, August 20, so don’t forget your tickets to that party as well.

Bringing together the greatest restaurants and wineries from the North and South Forks, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks has an unbelievable roster of top chefs and winemakers serving the finest bites and sips on the East End, along with specialty spirits and cocktails, great beers and more. With al-fresco seating, guests will enjoy the beautiful summer night while indulging in the best of the best this region has to offer.

And it’s all set to music from DJ Phresh, brought to us by Mohegan Sun, who will keep both Dan’s Taste of Two Forks and GrillHampton parties jumping. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit 501(c)(3) organizations including All For The East End (AFTEE), which showcases and provides support to more than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns.

Your $99 ticket includes unlimited food, cocktails, wine and beer. VIP ticket holders will also enjoy a luxury experience complete with priority entry 45 minutes before the doors open, interactive bubbly and seafood bar, exclusive lounge seating, and specialty drinks all night long! Only a limited number of VIP are being offered so they will sell out fast!

Bringing friends? We’ve got you covered. Email [email protected] today for group sales, pricing and perks (available for groups of 8 or more).

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and details, including participating chefs and sponsors.