The Power List Arrives on the East End

The inaugural Dan’s Papers Power List of the East End will recognize the most influential movers and shakers of the North and South Forks and their continued commitment, impact and influence on the East End. The event will take place at The Muses in Southampton on Wednesday, July 21.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognize and honor the people who make the East End the world renowned, premier place to vacation and live,” Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps says.

Those named to the list include Louis Grassi, Managing Partner & CEO of Grassi’s CPA; Kevin O’Connor, CEO of DIME Bank; Jan Burman, President Engel Burman; Nancy Burner, Founder Burner Law Group; and many more influential leaders.

Tickets are on sale for the cocktail event, which offers an opportunity to network with and celebrate the honorees. There is also an opportunity to be a sponsor of the Network Guide. Those interested can reach out to Demetra Mattone, Events Concierge at [email protected].