Scotto Sisters Back and Busy in Hamptons and NYC Food Scene

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Scotto Sisters are sizzling in the Hamptons this summer.

Southampton residents FOX 5 Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto and her sister Elaina Scotto, hosts of the “Scotto Sisters” weekday Instagram live show (@scottosisters), are a triple-threat act.

Rosanna is the host of this year’s Rosé Soirée, a can’t-miss Dan’s Taste event on July 24 at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill, and the ladies were a major force behind revamping their family restaurant, Fresco by Scotto in Manhattan.

After spending time at the height of the pandemic in 2020 in Florida, the Scotto sisters brought the successful outdoor, music-driven restaurant theme to their family business in NYC.

As a result, it is thriving, and celebs like Southamptonite Kelly Ripa, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, as well as Wendy Williams, are frequent diners.