Hampton Bays Sewage Plant Plan Draws Ire

Hampton Bays residents recently renewed their objections to the Town of Southampton’s ongoing plans to build a sewage treatment plant in the community.

The town has been planning to build a sewage treatment plant at 30 Cemetery Road for years. But residents are concerned about its proximity to Good Ground Park and the Good Ground Cemetery.

“My own family is buried there,” said one of several residents opposed to the plant’s construction.

Town officials said inspections have found no environmental problems with the property, no wetlands or shallow groundwater and the soil conditions are good for construction. The location is not within a special Groundwater Protection Area, Central Pine Barrens or any other critical environmental areas.

Regardless, neighbors remain concerned about the stigma, aesthetics and potential for spills that come with living next to a municipal wastewater treatment facility.

The issue came as the town board authorized Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman to enter into an agreement with Hayduk Engineering, LLC for professional engineering services in connection with the preparation of a map and plan report for the formation of a sewer district within the Hampton Bays Downtown Overlay District.