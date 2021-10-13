Podcast: Dan Talks with David Nugent, HIFF Artistic Director

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Episode 48: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with David Nugent, artistic director of the Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs October 7–13 this year. They discuss the procedure for submitting a film, how it gets selected, safety precautions at this year’s festival and HIFF’s track record for selecting films that will win Best Picture at the Oscars (11 times so far).