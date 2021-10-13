Podcast: Dan Talks with David Nugent, HIFF Artistic Director

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 48: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with David Nugent, artistic director of the Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs October 7–13 this year. They discuss the procedure for submitting a film, how it gets selected, safety precautions at this year’s festival and HIFF’s track record for selecting films that will win Best Picture at the Oscars (11 times so far).

