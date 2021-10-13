Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with David Nugent, HIFF Artistic Director

David Nugent, Hamptons International Film Festival artistic director HIFF
David Nugent

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 48: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with David Nugent, artistic director of the Hamptons International Film Festival, which runs October 7–13 this year. They discuss the procedure for submitting a film, how it gets selected, safety precautions at this year’s festival and HIFF’s track record for selecting films that will win Best Picture at the Oscars (11 times so far).

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner Talks with David Nugent, HIFF Artistic Director – Episode 48

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


