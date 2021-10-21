Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Take a peek at our top five family friendly events and 10 go-to East End venues to enjoy with your kids in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 22–26, 2021.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

After Hours Movie Night: The Corpse Bride

Friday, October 22, 6:30 p.m.

Big kids in grades 6 and up will enjoy this spooky opportunity to enjoy a Halloween classic. The event takes place at the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton and includes popcorn!

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-539-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks

Saturday, October 23, 11 a.m.

Your little ones ages 12 and under won’t want to miss their chance to enjoy safe trick or treating, Halloween animals and giveaways at the Long Island Aquarium. Kiddos in costume will get 50% off their admission price.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Shake, Rattle & Roll

Monday, October 25, 10:15 a.m.

Little learners up to age 5 can enjoy songs, fingerplay and rhymes while they wiggle. Register ahead of time on the Rogers Memorial Library website.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Bubbles-n-Books Storytime

Monday, October 25, 10:30 a.m.

Your tots aged 3 and under won’t want to miss their opportunity to join the East Hampton Library for stories, songs and bubble fun. Make sure to register online ahead of time.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Teen Writing at the John Jermain Library

Tuesday, October 26, 4:30 p.m.

Your teens in grades 8–12 will enjoy writing personal essays, poems and stories with their peers. Register online ahead of time for one session or several.

201 Main Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Breitenbach Farms

Fill up on squash, string beans, sweet corn and sunflowers at this North Fork farm stand. And you can’t leave without picking up some favorite bottled treasures that include local honey, fruit butter and six unique varieties of hot sauce.

460 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-3839, breitenbachfarms.com

Cowfish

You and your family can sit inside or out at this Hamptons favorite, offering American and seafood classics for lunch, brunch and dinner. Little fish can enjoy menu options like cheeseburgers and fish fingers, while adults can sample one-of-a-kind fish sandwiches and chowder.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Farm Country Kitchen

If you’re looking for somewhere special to stop on your way home from apple picking, you’ve got to check out Farm Country Kitchen. Parents will enjoy the variety of delicious salads and flatbreads, while kiddos can enjoy a fine burger or pasta dish.

513 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-6311, farmcountrykitchenli.com

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

Your little blossoms will love checking out the flower garden and fall farm stand at Gabrielsen’s Country farm. Sweet corn, apples, jam and homemade maple syrup are all ready for hungry mouths to sample!

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3257, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Greenport Carousel

Enjoy family fun in Greenport with this 100-year-old carousel for only $2 a ride. Through the end of November, you can visit the attraction on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Moby’s

If you’re looking for a great place to get a delicious bite as you soak in all the flavor of the Hamptons, look no further than Moby’s. Kids can enjoy favorites like pizza and pasta while adults can choose from a variety of cocktail and wine options.

341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2227, mobysny.com

Seven Ponds Orchard

Enjoy a wide variety of apples and berries, as well as a fruit and veggie store. There’s even a playground for kids to romp on after they pick!

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Polish off a weekend of colorful fun on the East End with this East Hampton favorite. Your whole family will appreciate down-home classics like fried chicken and hush puppies. Kiddos can choose from the jazzy soda selection and parents can sample the local beer.

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Whale’s Tale

The ferry ride to Shelter Island is an adventure in itself for some, but the Whale’s Tale is the perfect Hamptons day trip for you and your little ones. Enjoy an 18-hole lit mini-golf course, indoor games and an ice cream shop. Meanwhile, parents can relax with espresso, chai tea or smoothies.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Wickham’s Fruit Stand

Your little ones will love picking their own apples at this North Fork favorite. While you’re there, check out the market with freshly baked doughnuts, cider and pies.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

