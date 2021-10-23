Food Seen: Halloween Treats & More East End News Bites

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sam McCleland, co-owner and executive chef of Sag Harbor’s The Beacon and The Bell & Anchor, knows a thing or two about seafood from more than 20 years manning those East End kitchens. Enjoy his popular tuna poke recipe below, but first, check out this week’s East End foodie news bites!

Tate’s Bake Shop offers a variety of baked goods baskets guaranteed to please everyone at your Halloween gathering. Try Tiny Tate’s, the bite-sized version of the signature buttery and crispy chocolate chip cookies are a nice treat for the kids — and especially for the adults. Tiny Tate’s are available nationally in stores, on Amazon, and on the Tate’s website.

Calissa in Water Mill will host two Halloween fetes this season. On Saturday, October 30, head to the Mediterranean hotspot for a costume dinner party on Halloween Eve. A special DJ will spin starting at 10 p.m. and spooky seasonal drinks will be available from the bar. On Sunday, October 31, join Calissa for Halloween Out East. Guests in costume either night will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly.

Sole East and Backyard Restaurant in Montauk invites all monsters, ghouls, witches and ghosts to celebrate Halloween in The Backyard to mark the 2021 season’s end on Saturday, October 30 beginning at 8 p.m. The evening will feature free bar food, drink specials and a live DJ. Costumed guests will also be entered to win a weekend stay. Admission is free. Special room rates will be offered for the weekend. For reservations and information, call Solé East at 631-668-2105 or visit soleeast.com.

La Fondita in Amagansett offers tasty Mexican to-go or to-stay at their indoor counter or at their outdoor picnic tables. They recently unveiled new daily specials along with the new fall schedule. Open Friday through Tuesday, La Fondita offers rotating specials each day as follows: Monday means the gordita ($14) — thick corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat or avocado topped with lettuce, queso fresco and crema served with rice and refried beans; Tuesday, they offer huarache ($9) — crispy maseca boat topped with a choice of meat or avocado topped with lettuce, queso fresco and crema served with rice and refried beans; there are also fajitas platillos ($16–$21) which is a choice of chicken, shrimp or carne asada served with rice, refritos, salad and flour tortillas.

While La Fondita is closed Wednesday and Thursday, Friday returns with birra de res ($14) — chili braised beef, cilantro and onions served with consommé and corn tortillas as well as carne enchilada platillo ($19) — a chili-rubbed pork steak served with rice, refritos, salad and corn tortillas. Saturdays and Sundays also offer the birra de res and tamales of pollo en salsa verde, puerco en salsa rojo or rajas — each for $6.

Here’s a new way to celebrate Halloween: The Disset Chocolate Halloween Collection, a great idea for party favors or enjoying at home. The collection includes the Frankenstein bonbon, made with apple graham; the Brain, with roasted walnut and oat; the Vampire, with red berry compote; and the Skeleton, featuring a bony hand on a piece of dark chocolate. Disset Chocolate, the brainchild of Ursula XVII, also offers regular workshops with the most interesting one being the chocolate canvas painting class. Attendees get a large piece of dark chocolate on an easel, which is the canvas for creating paintings using melted chocolate in various colors. She’s offering a Halloween themed class on October 30. To join the fun, contact her via dissetchocolateonline.com. Sounds like a good time — and it’s something different!

Food Quote: “You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces — just good food from fresh ingredients.” ~Julia Child

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!