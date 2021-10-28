Things to Do in the Hamptons: October 28–November 3, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons has plenty to do this weekend, October 28–November 3, 2021, even if Halloween isn’t your thing! Check out live shows, outdoor activities and more.

LIVE SHOWS

Jewelry Design Workshop at Art Studio Hamptons

Monday, November 1, 5 p.m.

This workshop will cover all of the exciting elements of jewelry design, including ear wires, clasps and chain making. You will also learn how to use a laser printer to create wood and acrylic carved pieces. Register ahead of time on the website.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

Just for Laughs! Improv with Scott Baker

Wednesday, November 3, 7 p.m.

If you’re funny, or just aspire to be, don’t miss your chance to learn short form and character development at the Bay Street Theater with comedian Scott Baker. The class is sold as part of a set of classes on Wednesday evenings.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Montauk Farmers Market

Friday, October 29, 9 a.m.

Enjoy new and old vendors on the green in beautiful Montauk. They will be sharing some of their locally sourced items like chowder, crumb cake and smoked fish as well as giving their tips on how to use them every Friday through November 19.

742 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, October 30, 9 a.m.

There’s no better way to experience the Hamptons in autumn than taking in the colorful natural landscape. And nothing can help you enjoy it like homegrown and locally caught items! Enjoy things like fish, ravioli and baked goods every Saturday until Thanksgiving.

35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

Spooky Spider Search

Saturday, October 30, 10:30 a.m.

While spiders are often used as Halloween decorations they aren’t always scary. Join South Fork Natural History Museum’s Paul King III for a spider search to find local beneficial spiders in Vineyard Field. The group will also get to meet a black widow and investigate some common misconceptions that cause people to fear them. There is a $15 advanced fee for adults and a $10 fee for children.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Dan’s Papers Photo Contest

Through October 31

Don’t miss your opportunity to enter to win a $100 gift card to Calissa as well as the grand prize of being chosen to be a Dan’s Papers cover artist. The current theme is “Falling for Fall,” so send us your best pictures of corn mazes, pumpkins, apple picking and the like. Send high-res photos to [email protected] by noon on October 31 to be considered.

DansPapers.com/event/dans-papers-photo-contest

Why We Crave the Foods We Do

Wednesday, November 3, 6 p.m.

Do you ever wonder why you always want to chow down on what isn’t good for you? Join this virtual discussion for more information on the relationships between our brains and things like fat, sugar and salt. Register online ahead of time for the Zoom ID and passcode.

631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour of The Watermill Center

Friday, October 29, 2:30 p.m.

The Watermill Center is a unique space for artists to create in. View its lovely grounds, elegant art collection and impressive study library on this guided tour of both indoor and outdoor elements. You can also call or email ahead of time to schedule your own private tour.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, [email protected], watermillcenter.org

Curator-led Exhibition Tour at SAC

Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Clearing the Air curator Jay Davis, artist and curator of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Ambulatory Care Arts Program, will lead a tour of the Southampton Arts Center galleries. Following an unprecedented year of COVID-19, political divide, racial and social strife, and injustice, Clearing the Air examines the healing and transformative power of the arts. This thoughtful exhibition will feature regional and national artists who turned to the arts to overcome health and personal challenges, and those who regularly work in the healing art space.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Impression at The White Room Gallery

Through November 7

Don’t miss your opportunity to view a unique collection of works that focuses on the immediate perception of both artists and viewers. Take in the fluid paintings of Stuart Yankell, the abstract sculpture of Sylvie Perrin and the elegant photographs of Dorothy Ganek in one fine exhibition.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

