Episode 49: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with award-winning author Roger Rosenblatt. Throughout his career, he’s been an essayist for Time magazine and PBS NewsHour, author of several New York Times bestsellers and a Distinguished Professor of English and Writing at Stony Brook University. He’s also the first person to ever interview Dan for an issue of Dan’s Papers.