Podcast: Dan Talks with Roger Rosenblatt, Award Winning Author

Roger Rosenblatt
Roger Rosenblatt

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 49: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with award-winning author Roger Rosenblatt. Throughout his career, he’s been an essayist for Time magazine and PBS NewsHour, author of several New  York Times bestsellers and a Distinguished Professor of English and Writing at Stony Brook University. He’s also the first person to ever interview Dan for an issue of Dan’s Papers.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner Talks with Award Winning Author, Roger Rosenblatt – Episode 49

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


