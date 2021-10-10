Riverhead Bariatric Specialists Acquired

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New York Bariatric Group (NYBG) has acquired Long Island Bariatrics, PLLC, an independent bariatric practice in Riverhead.

Long Island Bariatric, PLLC’s founder Dr. Paayal Mehta, who has performed more than 4,000 procedures, brings 25 years of bariatric experience to NYBG’s team of 20 surgeons throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Mehta and her team in Riverhead,” said Dr. Shawn Garber, founder, and CEO of the New York Bariatric Group.

The acquisition means Long Island Bariatric will extend its service line to include the all-inclusive bariatric one-day clearance, which expedites a required workup towards weight loss surgery. Dr. Mehta will be joined by Dr. Anish Shah who is fellowship trained in minimally invasive general and bariatric surgery.

“We enthusiastically embrace this new relationship,” said Dr. Mehta. “It allows us to expand resources to best serve our patients on their journey to a healthier, happier lifestyle.”