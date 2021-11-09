Calverton Gang Member Convicted of Murder, Sex Trafficking

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Bloods gang member from Calverton was convicted Tuesday of killing a rival, raping a woman, sex trafficking, illegal gun possession, drug dealing, racketeering and tampering with a witness, among other charges.

A jury found Lawrence “L Boogs,” Lewis guilty of the charges following a trial at Central Islip federal court.

“Today’s verdict shows Mr. Lewis has very little regard for human life and demonstrates how truly detrimental his presence has been to society,” said Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office. “He will now face the consequences of his actions.”

Authorities said the 38-year-old shot and killed John Birt, a member of the Crips gang, at the Illusions Gentlemen’s Club in Deer Park on July 29, 2017, then texted a number of close acquaintances about the murder to say that he was “sleeping good” and would “do it again.”

He armed himself with an AR-15 assault rifle, a pistol-grip 12-gauge shotgun, a Mossberg .22 caliber rifle and a Ruger .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, prosecutors said. Lewis also distributed large quantities of cocaine base and heroin in Suffolk County between April 2004 and June 2019, according to investigators. And in 2014, as retaliation for a theft of guns, Lewis forced a woman into engaging in prostitution until she repaid her debt to him. He also forcibly raped the victim, authorities said.

Lewis faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert.