Sag Harbor Man Shot Dead on Shinnecock Reservation

A 43-year-old Sag Harbor man died after being found suffering from a gunshot wound on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation on Friday night, according to New York State police, who are investigating the case as a homicide.

Troopers responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway at Old Point Road and upon arrival shortly before 10 p.m., police said they found Ali Wisdom, who had been shot. The victim was taken to Southampton Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Wisdom is not a member of the Shinnecock Nation, police noted.

State Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information regarding this case to call them at 631-756-3300 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-220-TIPS. A cash reward is being offered fort information that leads to an arrest.