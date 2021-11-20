Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 54: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Andrea Anthony, co-owner of The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH. Throughout four decades of leading The Lobster Roll to great heights, Anthony published The Lobster Roll Cookbook in 2003 and earned worldwide recognition for the restaurant’s appearance on Showtime’s The Affair, hosted Eat, Drink and Bake with Andrea and now stands poised to open up a second Lobster Roll location, coming to Southampton this month.

