Family Fun on the East End This Week: November 26–30, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Go out and enjoy the holiday season with the kids at these family friendly East End events and activities, plus some reliable go-to venues, this week, November 26–30, 2021.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Science Fun with Timothy Turkey

Friday, November 26

If you’re lookin’ for some gobblin’ fun on the day after Thanksgiving, hop on the Rogers Memorial Library Facebook page at any time. You’ll learn fun facts about turkeys and learn to make a keepsake craft using just materials from around your home.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.com

Thanksgiving Pie Photo Contest

Friday, November 26, All Day

For one day only, teens are welcome to send in their pie-related photos, along with their full name, school and grade, to [email protected] for the chance to win a $50 Breadzilla gift card. Your photos can include baking, sharing or eating your favorite Thanksgiving treat!

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

B.F.F. Charms

Monday, November 29, 3:30 p.m.

Is your teen or pre-teen looking for an awesome opportunity to create unique holiday gifts for their pals? Contact the Hampton Bays Library to reserve your spot at this special crafting circle where you can make matching charms.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Creative Arts & Crafts with Erica

Monday, November 29, 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Your little crafters from grades K–4 will relish this single-session arts and crafts opportunity. The instructor will provide a wide variety of materials and introduce children to a number of new techniques. The session is $20 and you can register online ahead of time.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. projectmost.org

Splatter Art

Tuesday, November 30, 3:30 p.m.

Your little artists in grades 6 and up can enjoy making new friends while learning to create masterpieces by splattering paint on canvas. Register on the Hampton Library website.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

The Candied Anchor

Any Hamptons visitor with a sweet tooth will love this groovy candy shop with an old-fashioned feel. In addition to a fine selection of candy, you can find unique baked goods like homemade marshmallows, pies in a jar and goat’s milk caramels. And you won’t want to miss out on their Mermaid Tea options.

721 Main Street, Montauk. 631-668-8038, candiedanchor.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and claw, as well as bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Locals rave about this favorite that’s been around for over 70 years. Bagels, flats, breakfast sandwiches and omelets make it a great spot to take your brood for the most important meal of the day.

801 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-204-1046, theoriginalgoldbergsbagels.com

Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss this season’s fantastic indoor exhibits that include an Amazon rainforest, birds and coral reefs. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online and there’s special pricing for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Moby’s

If you’re looking for a great place to get a delicious bite as you soak in all the flavor of the Hamptons, look no further than Moby’s. Kids can enjoy favorites like pizza and pasta while adults can choose from a variety of cocktail and wine options.

341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2227, mobysny.com

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm

Your little elves will be bouncing for the chance to jump to Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, where they can cut down a tree, ice skate and even visit a petting zoo. Enjoy some hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn while you party. And parents will warm right over to the Christmas Tree shop, where they can purchase treasures like ornaments, stocking stuffers and mittens.

30105 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm

This farm has it all, including 14-minute train rides, Santa’s mailbox and Charlie Brown Land. There’s a snack shed where you can purchase pretzels and hot chocolate and a gift shop for moms and dads. And of course, you’ll want to find that perfect family Christmas tree.

26085 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton Ice Skating rink for some serious winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Stevenson’s Toy Store

If you’re looking for something cool for gifts or just fun shopping, check out this local gem with vintage options such as pinball and Packman arcades, table tennis and old-fashioned board games.

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.