2021 Holiday Happenings & Shows in the Hamptons & North Fork

The holiday season is upon us and while gift shopping is certainly one way to get into the spirit, there are plenty of other ways that are just a bit more fun for everyone here in the Hamptons and North Fork. Take a sneak preview of what holiday shows are coming up, as well as select Christmas and Chanukah events on the East End.

Candlelight Tours

Friday, November 26

Santa arrives at Southold Historical Museum on Black Friday for photos with his fans. Next, tours of the 18th century Thomas Moore House and the Victorian Ann Currie-Bell House will take place from 3–6 p.m. There will also be lawn games, live music and a tree lighting at 5 p.m. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Christmas at the Light

November 27, 4–6 p.m. & November 28, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Christmas is coming to the Montauk Lighthouse! Festivities begin at dusk on Saturday, when the iconic structure will be lit up to the tune of carols sung by Sarah Conway & the Playful Souls. The next day, families will gather, eat festive cookies and the kids can tell Santa what they’re wishing for. 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukchamber.com

Cutchogue Menorah Lighting

Sunday, November 28, 4 p.m.

The North Fork Reform Synagogue invites the community to a community menorah lighting on the Cutchogue Village Green. 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. northforkreformsynagogue.org

Riverhead Menorah Lighting

Sunday, November 28, 5 p.m.

Join Temple Israel of Riverhead for an outdoor community menorah lighting on the first night of Chanukah. Masks are required. Riverfront Park, Riverhead. 631-727-3191, templeisraelriverhead.org

Mattituck Chanukah Celebration

Sunday, November 28, 5 p.m.

The Chabad of North Fork is hosting a public menorah lighting with gifts for the kids, latkes, doughnuts, music live dreidels and more. 725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck. chabadofnorthfork.org

Greenport Menorah Lighting

Sunday, November 28, 5 p.m.

Spend the first night of Chanukah with Congregation Tifereth Israel as they light Greenport’s community menorah. Mitchell Park, Greenport. 631-477-0232, tiferethisraelgreenport.org

Chanukah Film Festival & Blessing

November 28–December 5

Join Temple Adas Israel at the Long Wharf windmill for a Chanukah blessing on Sunday, November at 6 p.m. Then, get excited for their 2021 film festival — 11 films in eight nights! Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0904, templeadasisrael.org

Eight Chanukah Celebrations

November 28–December 5

Join Hampton Synagogue and the Jewish community of Westhampton Beach for their annual Chanukah celebration. Festivities include menorah lightings, a party and doughnuts at the Beach Bakery Grand Café and more. Reservations are required. 631-288-0534 ext.10, thehamptonsynagogue.org

Chanukah in East Hampton

November 28–December 5

The Chabad of the Hamptons is hosting a number events including the annual Menorahcade that leads to the Herrick Park menorah lighting at 4 p.m. on November 28, as well as a kids Chanukah disco, menorah lightings in Amagansett and Montauk, a Shabbos dinner and more. Visit their website for the full details. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Holiday Lighting of the Big Duck

Wednesday, December 1, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the annual community lighting of the most endearing and strange building on the East End. 1012 NY-24, Flanders. 631-852-3377

Lighting of the Windmill

Friday, December 3, 5:30 p.m.

Stony Brook Southampton invites the community to the annual campus windmill lighting. The vent includes refreshments, music, an alumni-sponsored photo booth, guided windmill tours, children’s crafts and a special recognition in honor of Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. Following the lighting ceremony, a free lecture on whale watching will be offered in the Duke Lecture Hall. Email [email protected] to RSVP. 70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton. 631-632-6873, stonybrook.edu

Miracle on 34th Street & Darren Ottati

December 3–12 & December 19

On December 3, Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center presents Lance Arthur Smith and Jon Lorenz’s Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play, a fresh retelling of the 1947 American Christmas comedy-drama film written and directed by George Seaton and based on a story by Valentine Davies. Then on December 19, don’t miss the Darren Ottati & Friends center stage holiday concert starring the musical stylings of Darren Ottati and his talented friends. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631 287-4377, scc-arts.org

Santa Brunch

Sunday, December 5, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Celebrate the season at Long Island Aquarium’s annual Santa Brunch. Enjoy a delicious brunch served family-style in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom and take along a camera to capture a family photo with Santa. The kids will even make a special take-home holiday keepsake! 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext.426, longislandaquarium.com

WLNG’s Rockabilly Christmas & A Lords of 52nd Street Christmas

December 10 & December 17, 8 p.m.

Get in the Christmas spirit with Suffolk Theater and two wildly popular acts: Sun Records’ last recording artist, wild pianist Jason D. Williams, and Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks, the East End’s prodigal kings of rockabilly. Suffolk Theater’s second Christmas concert of 2021 features Billy Joel’s original band in a festive night of fun. Get ready to jam to all the classics! Doors to the restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. for both shows.118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Aglow: A Holiday Experience at Moran Studio

Saturday, December 11, 5–7 p.m.

For one night only, the Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio will be transformed into a Victorian holiday celebration. Tour the historic studio decorated for a festive Victorian Christmas, visit Santa Claus, enjoy live Christmas music and a make a small children’s craft. 229 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Ugly Sweater Party with Hello Brooklyn!

Saturday, December 11, 10 p.m.

Don your ugliest gay apparel and get ready to party with Hello Brooklyn! at The Stephen Talkhouse. Grab your tickets before they sell out! No one under 21 will be permitted to enter. 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Nutcracker

December 11–12, noon & 5 p.m.

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center invites families to join Clara as her beloved nutcracker doll turns into a prince and takes her on a journey to an enchanted wonderland forest and into the Land of the Sweets. This special Peconic Ballet Theatre production will feature a new cast with each of its four performances. 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

The Polar Express

December 25–26

Watching a movie on Christmas Day is already an experience — now picture doing so at the revamped Sag Harbor Cinema. The selected feature is none other than animated Christmas classic The Polar Express, starring the uncanny likeness of Tom Hanks. Families are sure to enjoy this magical journey! 90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, sagharborcinema.org

